How to grow one of the juiciest fruits of the summer. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Greenhouse tents protect raspberry vines in Central California

With the right type of plant and a good spot to grow, you can raise plump, juicy, and tasty raspberries in your own backyard. To help your raspberry plants thrive and produce a bumper crop each year, make sure you choose the best variety for you, plant in a good spot with plenty of sun, and prune them back in the right season so they’ll keep producing fruit year after year.

Raspberries come in three common colors: red, black, and yellow. In general, red raspberries are stronger, hardier, and more productive than the black and yellow raspberry plants.

Buy raspberries bare-root in the spring or as container-grown plants for spring, summer, or autumn planting. Plant them 20 inches apart and rows 5 feet apart. The canes will fill in all the available spaces, and all you need to do is dig up those that venture out into the path.

Raspberry plants are hardy, so once they’re established, you don’t have to worry about replanting them each year.

Raspberries, One of the Juiciest Fruits of the Summer to Grow