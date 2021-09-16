Problems to Watch for When Growing Horseradish

Some problems to watch for when growing your own horseradish. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Horseradish

Growing horseradish at home often becomes much tastier options for the pests that might eat our horseradish leaves. Cabbage, turnip, radish, mustard, and other members of the brassica family are all preferred options for potential horseradish pests.

Though Imported Cabbage Moth Larvae aren’t likely to favor your horseradish, you may occasionally find them on your plants. Manually picking off those larvae and feeding them to your chickens or drowning them in water is usually sufficient for control. At worst, spraying your horseradish leaves with neem oil during the mating season for those pests might be necessary.

Another pest that will require a more aggressive approach is the Crucifer Weevil. Their white grub-like larvae bore into the horseradish roots, impacting the quantity and quality of the roots harvested. Insecticides will be needed to treat this pest.

The Horseradish Flea Beetle are known to make buckeye holes in plant leaves, though they don’t have much impact on the plant’s productiveness. A little Diatomaceous Earth should send them packing.

