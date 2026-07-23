The future of Northern California’s Potter Valley Project remains uncertain, but the issue is drawing increased attention in Washington, D.C. During a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour, journalist and Potter Valley advocate Keely Covello discussed the latest developments surrounding the proposed removal of Scott Dam and Cape Horn Dam, along with new federal interest in preserving the region’s water infrastructure.

Covello explained that the Potter Valley Project has supplied water for homes, farms and ranches throughout the Russian River watershed for decades by storing winter runoff from the Eel River for use during the dry summer months. She said the project also provides an important source of water for wildfire suppression in one of California’s most fire-prone regions.

According to Covello, the latest develop

ment is that a Southern California water district has expressed interest in purchasing the dams from PG&E rather than seeing them removed.

She said representatives from the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District recently participated in a meeting hosted by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to discuss potential options for preserving the infrastructure.

“The federal government is paying attention to this,” Covello said. “If there is a group interested in preserving this water infrastructure for 750,000 people, PG&E has a responsibility to take that seriously.”

Covello noted that PG&E has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to decommission the hydroelectric project. She hopes federal regulators will carefully consider the impacts on agriculture, rural communities and emergency response before making a decision.

She also argued that maintaining the reservoirs is important for wildfire preparedness, pointing out that two of California’s largest wildfires originated near Potter Valley and relied on water from the project during firefighting operations.

Throughout the interview, Covello emphasized that the debate extends well beyond hydroelectric power. She said the reservoirs provide reliable water deliveries for agriculture, support rural communities and serve as a critical component of the region’s emergency infrastructure.

Host Nick Papagni and co-host Josh McGill noted that water storage continues to be one of California agriculture’s most pressing long-term issues, especially as the state’s population grows and demands on existing infrastructure continue to increase.

Covello said she remains encouraged that more people are learning about the Potter Valley Project and believes increased public awareness could play an important role as decisions move forward.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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