https://www.pollinator.org/pollinator-week

California residents, growers, conservation professionals and pollinator advocates will have an opportunity to learn more about pollinator habitat efforts during a special webinar planned as part of Pollinator Week. A recent announcement highlighted the upcoming event, which will showcase California’s Pollinator Habitat Program and the work being conducted by several grant recipients throughout the state.

Scheduled for June 26 from 3 to 4 p.m., the webinar is designed to provide attendees with a closer look at projects that support pollinator populations while benefiting agricultural and natural landscapes. Organizers say the event will offer practical insights from organizations actively implementing habitat improvements and conservation initiatives on the ground.

Pollinator Week, which runs June 22-28, is an annual observance focused on raising awareness about the importance of pollinators and the role they play in food production, ecosystem health and biodiversity.

California Pollinator Habitat Program Takes Center Stage

The webinar will begin with an overview from the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Office of Agricultural Resilience and Sustainability. Participants will learn about the goals of the California Pollinator Habitat Program and how grant funding is being used to support pollinator-friendly projects across the state.

The program is intended to encourage habitat development and conservation practices that provide resources for pollinators such as bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects. These species play an important role in the production of many crops grown throughout California.

Following the program overview, attendees will hear directly from organizations participating in grant-funded projects.

Grant Recipients Share On-the-Ground Experiences

Featured speakers include Elizabeth Harper of the Colusa County Resource Conservation District, Shilpa Thanawala of Planet Bee, and Emily Schmidt of Pollinator Partnership.

Organizers say the panel discussion will provide firsthand perspectives on project implementation, lessons learned and the benefits of pollinator habitat investments. Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with presenters.

One of the event’s key advantages is its accessibility. The webinar is open to the public, requires no registration and can be accessed online, making it easy for interested participants from across California and beyond to attend.

As interest in pollinator conservation continues to grow, organizers hope the event will help connect producers, land managers and community members with valuable information and real-world examples of successful habitat projects.

Hear more about the Pollinator Week webinar and California’s Pollinator Habitat Program by listening to the report below.