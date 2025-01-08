USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey discusses the Pacific Northwest’s above-average mountain snowpack accumulations, noting a pattern consistent with La Niña conditions despite the absence of an official La Niña.

/\Pacific NW Above-Average Mountain Snowpack Accumulations

The Northwest has experienced several atmospheric rivers, leading to snowpack levels exceeding 150% of the average for early January across Oregon, parts of Northern California, and into Idaho. This favorable outlook is attributed to Pacific storminess, which has been beneficial for the region’s water season.