Organic Commodities Consumption On the Rise

According to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC/ANR), California is responsible for 40% of the organic commodities consumed in the United States, with 68% of those being organic vegetables.

The potential growth of the organic market was highlighted in a Renewed Research Report projecting the U .S. organic food market to reach $144.15 billion by the year 2032. The growth is supported by an increase in certified organic farms, consumer demand for organics, environmental sustainability, and advancements in distribution and retail channels.

California plays a vital role in this growth. However, the rapid expansion of organic agriculture has led to challenges including pressure on premium pricing for farmers, as indicated by a study conducted by the University of California.

Consumer demand, the expansion of value -added products, advancements in ag technology, and a focus on soil health are some of the things needed to sustain organic growth.

