North American Organizations Call for More Opportunities for Beef Producers

North American industry groups are collaborating to raise concerns about the future of beef producers. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Confederación Nacional de Organizaciones Ganaderas, and Canadian Cattle Association sent a letter to U.S., Mexican, and Canadian trade representatives urging stronger oversight on beef imports and re-engagement in opening markets for beef.

The groups specifically highlight the lack of new market access for beef exports, while there has simultaneously been an expansion in new access for imports from other countries. If this continues, the organizations say it will place North American cattle producers at a competitive disadvantage to other beef producers, including South America. In the letter, the three industry groups also call attention to the need to hold South American trade partners accountable by conducting transparent, in-country, science-based food safety and animal health audits.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West