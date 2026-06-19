Courtesy of USDA/APHIS

The fight against New World Screwworm is receiving a major boost as USDA launches an ambitious research initiative aimed at protecting U.S. livestock from one of the most damaging animal health threats in the world. A recent report highlighted USDA’s investment of more than $100 million into research and response projects designed to improve the nation’s ability to detect, contain and eliminate potential outbreaks.

According to USDA, the agency is directing $105 million toward 40 projects through its New World Screwworm Grand Challenge, a coordinated effort focused on accelerating innovation and strengthening preparedness against the destructive parasite.

New World Screwworm poses a significant threat to cattle, sheep, swine and other livestock species. Unlike many common pests, screwworm larvae feed on the living tissue of animals, creating severe wounds that can lead to serious health complications and economic losses if left untreated.

New World Screwworm Research Focuses on New Technologies

A key component of the initiative involves improving technologies used in sterile insect production, one of the most effective methods for controlling and eradicating screwworm populations.

Two major research projects are already underway. Researchers at Texas A&M AgriLife are evaluating electron beam technology as a non-radioactive alternative to cobalt-60 for sterilizing screwworm pupae. The technology could provide a safer and potentially more efficient approach to producing sterile insects used in population control programs.

At the same time, researchers at the University of Florida are testing U.S.-manufactured X-ray irradiators using secondary screwworm species as stand-ins for New World Screwworm. The work is intended to evaluate additional sterilization methods that could strengthen future response capabilities.

New World Screwworm Research Supports Long-Term Preparedness

USDA officials say the broader goal of the New World Screwworm Grand Challenge is to accelerate scientific advancements while ensuring the United States remains prepared to respond quickly if new infestations occur.

The investment reflects growing concerns about protecting animal agriculture from emerging threats and maintaining strong biosecurity systems. By supporting research institutions, technology development and response planning, USDA hopes to build a stronger foundation for future prevention and control efforts.

For livestock producers, the initiative represents a significant investment in safeguarding animal health and reducing the risk of costly outbreaks that could impact cattle, sheep and swine operations nationwide.

Hear more about USDA’s New World Screwworm research efforts and the technologies being developed to combat the pest by listening to the report below.