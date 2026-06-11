New World Screwworm precautions are becoming an increasingly important topic for cattle producers following recent detections in Texas. A recent discussion provided insight from Dr. D.L. Step, Senior Professional Services Cattle Veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, on animal movement requirements, prevention strategies and the steps producers can take as officials work to prevent the pest from spreading.

One of the most common questions from livestock producers involves the transportation of cattle from affected areas. According to Dr. Step, state and federal animal health officials have established movement protocols designed to limit risk while maintaining oversight of livestock movements.

“Texas Animal Health Commission along with USDA and the authorities are working on that in which there’s an area that they have designated around the area,” Step explained.

New World Screwworm Movement Restrictions in Place

Dr. Step said animals leaving the designated area are currently subject to inspection requirements before movement can occur.

“Animals from that area moving out have to be inspected and have to have a certificate from one of the veterinarians down there working in that group Incident Command Center,” he said.

The movement requirements are part of ongoing efforts by USDA, the Texas Animal Health Commission and other partners to monitor livestock and reduce the likelihood of additional New World Screwworm spread. Such measures are common during animal health incidents and are intended to provide an additional layer of protection for producers outside affected zones.

As the situation evolves, officials continue evaluating response strategies and adapting protocols based on available information and risk assessments.

New World Screwworm Protection Options for Producers

Another question frequently raised by producers involves whether applying iodine to a calf’s umbilical cord could help prevent potential New World Screwworm infestations. While iodine has long been used as part of standard calf health management practices, Dr. Step noted that its effectiveness in this specific situation may be limited.

“The challenge with that, the iodine will be there for a little while but not a very long extended period of time,” he said.

Dr. Step also pointed out that Ivomec has received an emergency use authorization to help protect cattle against New World Screwworm. The authorization provides producers with an additional tool as animal health officials continue efforts to contain and eliminate the threat.

For cattle producers, staying informed about movement regulations, prevention strategies and available treatment options will remain essential as officials monitor the situation. Industry experts encourage producers to work closely with veterinarians and animal health authorities to ensure compliance with current recommendations.

Hear more from Dr. D.L. Step on New World Screwworm precautions, cattle movement requirements and producer protection measures by listening to the interview below.