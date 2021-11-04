The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is looking for orchards, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more to showcase on a new app. The American Farm trail app is dedicated to connecting consumers with agritourism venues. Created by the Farm Bureau Foundation and sponsored by Corteva, the app allows farmers, ranchers and farm attraction managers to sign up for free to showcase their agritourism venues.

Farms and attractions can create a profile promoting their business, history, available products and more. Consumers using the app will be able to connect directly with local farms by searching area, type of attraction, or products for sale. The Foundation plans to launch the app in the spring of 2022.

Resources are available to farmers interested in listing their farm on the app, including a video overview of the app and a how-to guide for filling out the attraction listing information. Learn more at agfoundation.org.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

New Promotional Opportunity for Agritourism Venues