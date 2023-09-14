New Policies and Priorities Established at NASDA Annual Meeting

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) has established an amended set of organizational policies. A total of five policy amendments and five action items were passed during the NASDA Annual Meeting in Cheyenne, Wyoming. One of the new amendments addresses the agricultural workforce pipeline and the need for specialized training within the agricultural industry.

“NASDA believes that investment in certificate programs, micro-credentials and apprenticeships can fast-track new graduates and those looking to switch careers into the agricultural industry while ensuring they have the knowledge and skills necessary to continue advancing the industry,” said 2022-2023 NASDA President Director Miyamoto.

NASDA is specifically seeking the development of agricultural literacy resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Those resources would be distributed to guidance counselors and other school professionals to help students better understand career options in agriculture. NASDA also adopted a policy intended to protect farmers’ right to farm by advocating for laws to protect agricultural operations from nuisance lawsuits. Two policy items aimed at improving disaster relief programs were also adopted.

An action item taken by NASDA encourages the USDA to implement greater flexibility for timelines of conservation programs, particularly with regard to natural disaster recovery projects. NASDA members also passed a policy amendment supporting improvements to federal programs designed to aid farmers with disaster recovery. Gaps in insurance coverage and federal disaster relief programs were highlighted as a reason for the need to make enhancements. Members also advocated for more well-defined labeling of cell-based meat products at the NASDA annual meeting. The approved action item encourages federal agencies to adjust labeling requirements to more accurately reflect the difference between conventional and cell-based products.

“NASDA members are responsible for ensuring agricultural businesses of all sizes and types can thrive, and we have learned, especially through the pandemic, the importance of diversity in agricultural production,” said NASDA CEO Ted McKinney. “Equally important, clarity and consumer confidence in ingredients and labeling must always be upheld, which is the goal of the action item adopted today.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West