New Ag Literacy Resource Highlights U.S. Food and Farm Facts

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture has released a new educational resource called Food and Farm Facts, offering insights into where food in the U.S. is grown and who buys it. Available as a 32-page book and a compact pocket guide, the resource aims to answer common questions about American agriculture.

“Curiosity among consumers about food and farming in the U.S. – how our food system works – remains high,” said Zippy Duvall, Foundation Chairman and president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. “This resource provides a snapshot of how and why farmers and ranchers do what we do, as well as some impressive facts about agriculture’s impact.”

The book is organized into sections such as Consumers, Modern Farmers, Trade & Economics, Environment, and Production. It features updated data from the most recent Census of Agriculture and includes easy-to-read graphics, making it useful for classrooms, fairs, events, student organizations, and social media content.

Food and Farm Facts can be purchased for $5 per copy, with discounts for bulk orders. A pocket guide version is available for $15 per 100 copies. An online learning module based on the book will launch later this fall.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.