More Than $7M Invested to Support Ag Research and Workforce Development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing funding support to help advance agricultural research and workforce development. USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently announced it will be investing more than $7 million in grants for Non-Land-grant Colleges of Agriculture. The grant funding is designed to increase research, education, and outreach capacity to help support workforce development along with the development of agricultural innovations. Nineteen different institutions have been awarded grant funding for a total of 24 projects. Several California schooled have been awarded funding through the grant program.

Grants for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo will be used for fermentation science research, along with a project looking at the development of skin-on goat meat. Two different California schools will be looking at enhancing the skills of underrepresented students. A project from CSU-Chico will be looking at succession planning in agriculture, and a project from CSU-Monterey will focus on improved agricultural training for undergraduate students. A collaborative project between CSU-Bakersfield and UC Riverside will be investigating sustainable waste treatment methods and developing sustainable entrepreneurship and leadership skills.

