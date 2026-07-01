USDA is continuing its effort to strengthen America’s meat processing infrastructure with the launch of Phase Four of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. A recent report highlighted the latest phase of the initiative, which is designed to increase processing capacity, improve supply chain resilience and expand opportunities for livestock producers in rural communities.

Victoria Collin, Acting Administrator of USDA’s Rural Business-Cooperative Service, said expanding local meat processing remains a top priority for the department as it works to support producers and strengthen the nation’s food supply.

“Prioritizing our American cattle farmers is a top priority,” Collin said. “Expanding local processing capabilities and strengthening supply chains within our rural communities is critical to give producers the tools that they need to boost that meat production and continue feeding our nation.”

The latest phase of the program continues USDA’s investment in small and very small meat processors, which often serve as the primary processing option for livestock producers in rural areas.

Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program Supports Rural Communities

According to Collin, maintaining access to local processing facilities is essential for producers, particularly in areas where processing options are limited.

“We’ve heard from our producers that having these small and very small processors in their community is often the only option that they have to process cattle,” she said.

She noted that when local processors close or reduce operations, the effects ripple throughout the entire supply chain.

“And so when those processors dry up, the producers suffer,” Collin said. “So having this access to capital for these processors is critical to the whole supply chain.”

USDA officials say the program is intended to help processors expand capacity while improving competition and strengthening regional food systems.

Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program Enters Fourth Phase

Phase Four of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program continues USDA’s broader effort to improve processing infrastructure and support rural economic development.

Collin said the initiative also aligns closely with the mission of USDA’s Rural Business-Cooperative Service.

“This really supports our RBCS mission to support rural prosperity and access to capital,” she said.

By investing in local processing capacity, USDA hopes to provide livestock producers with more marketing opportunities while building a stronger and more resilient domestic meat supply chain.

Hear more about Phase Four of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program and what it means for producers by listening to the report below.