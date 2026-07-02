On a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour, USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Luke Lindberg outlined how the Trump administration is working to expand export opportunities for American agriculture while reducing the nation’s agricultural trade deficit.

Lindberg said restoring the United States to an agricultural trade surplus has been a top priority since he took office. He noted that the country entered the administration with a projected $50 billion agricultural trade deficit, but recent export gains have significantly narrowed that gap. According to Lindberg, realized trade figures are running well ahead of earlier forecasts thanks to expanded market access and new trade agreements.

A key driver behind that progress has been the administration’s renewed emphasis on trade negotiations. Lindberg said nine new trade agreements and nine additional framework agreements have created new opportunities for U.S. producers to reach international customers. He emphasized that stronger export markets ultimately benefit farmers by increasing competition for American products and improving profitability on the farm.

The interview also coincided with celebrations surrounding America’s 250th birthday, providing an opportunity to highlight agriculture’s historic role in building the nation. Lindberg said farmers and ranchers remain America’s greatest ambassadors, noting that international buyers increasingly want to know who produced their food and how it was grown. He said USDA is investing hundreds of millions of dollars through export promotion programs to help producer organizations tell that story around the world.

Lindberg highlighted several international markets showing strong momentum for U.S. agriculture, including Vietnam, where exports of cotton, tree nuts, wheat, and corn have reached record levels. He also pointed to growing opportunities in Southeast Asia and discussed upcoming USDA agribusiness trade missions to Australia, Ghana, and Vietnam. Each destination was selected for its potential to strengthen long-term export relationships and diversify markets beyond traditional trading partners.

For California agriculture, Lindberg said specialty crops continue to play an important role in USDA’s export strategy. He cited particularly strong demand for California tree nuts in markets including Europe, while noting additional growth opportunities exist in countries such as India and China. He also encouraged specialty crop organizations to take advantage of USDA’s Technical Assistance for Specialty Crops program, which helps address trade barriers and expand overseas sales.

Looking ahead, Lindberg said one of the biggest challenges will be overcoming non-tariff trade barriers and ensuring international regulations keep pace with innovation in American agriculture. He believes continued collaboration between USDA, producer organizations, and individual farmers will be essential to maintaining export momentum.

“The momentum is heading in our direction,” Lindberg said. He encouraged farmers and ranchers to participate in USDA trade missions and continue serving as ambassadors for American agriculture, adding that no one tells the story of U.S. farming better than the producers themselves.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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