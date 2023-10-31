Lawmakers Seek Engagement on Almond Tariff Increases in Turkey

Nearly a dozen members of Congress are calling for action on almond tariff increases in Turkey. A recent decision has led Turkey to announce plans to raise the most-favored-nation duty on U.S. inshell and shelled almonds by 15 percent. In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, the lawmakers highlighted the negative impact such an action would have on American producers. “Such a hike offers other countries such as Australia, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Iran an unjustified competitive advantage over US almonds in the Turkish market,” the lawmakers wrote.

Reports of an almond tariff increase would be on top of Turkey’s existing 10 percent retaliatory tariff that was implemented in response to U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum. Turkey is one of the latest markets for U.S. almonds, the vast majority being grown in California. The state is responsible for 80 percent of global almond production. The group of lawmakers from California noted that the value of U.S. almond exports was more than $4.6 billion last year.

“This tariff hike is not just a number; it’s a direct hit to the livelihoods of thousands of American families,” CEO and President of the Almond Alliance, Aubrey Bettencourt said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to build a sustainable and competitive industry. It’s disheartening to see our efforts undermined by unjust tariffs. We call upon our leaders to act swiftly and decisively.”

The letter from lawmakers also points out that the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Turkey to import a substantial amount of almonds in Marketing Year 2023/24. Despite growing domestic production of tree nuts in Turkey, the demand is anticipated to outweigh production levels. In the letter, the lawmakers highlight recent trade developments in India as hopefully serving as a model for discussions with Turkey. The U.S. is one of the leading suppliers of almonds for Turkey and the lawmakers are encouraging active engagement to ensure adequate access.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West