Land O’Lakes is making a significant investment in California’s dairy industry with plans to expand its Tulare processing facility, a move designed to support dairy farmers while capitalizing on growing consumer demand for high-protein dairy products. The announcement was the focus of today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, featuring Heather Anfang, Executive Vice President and President of Dairy Foods at Land O’Lakes.

Anfang said the cooperative is investing in new processing capabilities that will allow the Tulare plant to begin producing ultra-filtered milk ingredients, marking the first phase of a broader expansion into dairy proteins.

“We’re making an investment in our Tulare facility that will move us into the dairy proteins space,” Anfang said. “This first phase is going to get us into ultra-filtered milk as an ingredient, creating a terrific growth opportunity for our farmers.”

The Tulare facility is already the largest manufacturing plant in the Land O’Lakes network. Because existing infrastructure is already in place, the company expects construction to move quickly, with the first phase targeted to be operational during the first quarter of next year.

Anfang said the investment comes as consumer demand for dairy products continues to strengthen. She pointed to renewed interest in protein-rich foods, favorable dietary guidance, and increasing demand for butter, cheese and dairy ingredients as key drivers behind the expansion.

“Dairy is in the spotlight,” Anfang said. “Consumers are really interested in dairy, they’re understanding how terrific dairy is as part of their diet, and we’re seeing tremendous demand.”

While much of Land O’Lakes’ retail butter and cheese business serves the domestic market, the company’s ingredients division has a significant international presence. Anfang noted that roughly half of the cooperative’s milk powder production is exported, creating additional opportunities for member dairy farmers.

The cooperative currently represents approximately 1,100 dairy farmer members across the United States. Anfang said the new processing capacity will help support future growth from those producers, including California dairy operations that continue investing in expansion.

The conversation also touched on California’s regulatory environment. Anfang acknowledged the challenges manufacturers and dairy producers face operating in the state but reaffirmed Land O’Lakes’ commitment to California and its farmer-members.

“We are very committed to California,” she said. “We want to continue to grow our processing capacity out there and support our farmers.”

Looking ahead, Anfang said automation, new dairy ingredients and continued investment in processing facilities will help position both Land O’Lakes and its member farmers for long-term success as consumer demand for dairy products continues to evolve.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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