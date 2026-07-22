As consumer demand for nutritious dairy products continues to rise, Land O’Lakes is making a major investment in California’s dairy industry that will benefit farmers, strengthen processing capacity, and position the cooperative for future growth. During a recent interview with “The Ag Meter”, host Nick Papagni sat down with Heather Anfang, Executive Vice President and President of Dairy Foods for Land O’Lakes, to discuss the company’s new expansion in Tulare, the future of dairy, and why consumer confidence in milk and dairy products has never been stronger.

Land O’Lakes has been a trusted, farmer-owned cooperative for more than 100 years, and Anfang said today’s consumers are increasingly interested in supporting American agriculture. That’s one reason the company’s packaging proudly highlights that its products are farmer-owned and made with real California milk. She noted that customers appreciate knowing their purchases directly support family dairy farms and rural communities.

Anfang has spent nearly 27 years with Land O’Lakes, beginning her career as an assistant marketing manager and rising to lead the company’s Dairy Foods division. Throughout the interview, her enthusiasm for both the cooperative and its farmer-members was evident.

One of the biggest announcements discussed was Land O’Lakes’ significant investment in its Tulare manufacturing facility—the largest processing plant in the cooperative’s network. The expansion will move the company into the fast-growing dairy protein market by producing ultra-filtered milk ingredients for food manufacturers. The project is expected to roll out in phases, with the first phase targeted to begin operations during the first quarter of next year.

Because the Tulare facility already has available space and extensive infrastructure, the company can expand efficiently without constructing a new plant. The investment will also provide additional processing capacity, allowing member dairies to continue growing while meeting increasing demand for high-value dairy protein products.

Anfang explained that this project is only the beginning. Future phases may include dairy protein powders and additional ingredient production, while Land O’Lakes continues exploring opportunities across its 11 manufacturing facilities nationwide. At the same time, the cooperative remains focused on expanding its already successful butter and cheese businesses, noting that Americans continue consuming more cheese every year.

The conversation also highlighted the renewed excitement surrounding dairy nutrition. According to Anfang, dairy is enjoying a resurgence as consumers recognize its importance as a high-quality protein source. Updated dietary guidance emphasizing protein intake has further strengthened dairy’s position in healthy eating conversations, helping reverse years of declining milk consumption.

While Land O’Lakes is best known for its iconic butter, the company also produces a wide variety of cheese products for retail, foodservice, and ingredient markets. Many consumers enjoy Land O’Lakes ingredients every day without realizing the cooperative supplies products used by numerous food manufacturers and restaurant chains. Approximately half of the company’s milk powder production is exported internationally, demonstrating Land O’Lakes’ growing presence in global dairy markets.

Beyond products and processing, Anfang emphasized the importance of educating consumers about agriculture. Although she did not grow up on a farm herself, decades spent visiting dairy operations have given her tremendous appreciation for dairy producers. She believes farm visits are invaluable for both children and adults, helping people understand the dedication, innovation, and hard work required to produce safe, nutritious food.

The interview also explored some of the challenges facing California dairy producers. Anfang acknowledged the state’s complex regulatory environment but praised Land O’Lakes farmers for their resilience and entrepreneurial spirit. She reaffirmed the cooperative’s commitment to California and said the company continues working closely with state leaders and industry organizations to advocate for policies that support dairy producers while expanding processing capacity.

Technology and automation were another major topic. From robotic systems on dairy farms to advanced manufacturing equipment inside processing plants, Land O’Lakes continues investing in technologies that improve efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, and position the cooperative for long-term success.

Packaging regulations also remain a growing concern. Anfang discussed the challenges created by differing state recycling requirements, explaining that nationwide manufacturers face increasing complexity as packaging laws vary from state to state. Land O’Lakes continues investing in packaging innovation while collaborating with industry partners to develop practical, science-based solutions.

Representing approximately 1,100 farmer-members across California, the Upper Midwest, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, and other dairy-producing regions, Land O’Lakes remains focused on supporting the next generation of family farms through strategic investments like the Tulare expansion.

To hear Heather Anfang discuss Land O’Lakes’ investment in Tulare, the future of dairy proteins, consumer demand, automation, California’s regulatory challenges, and the cooperative’s commitment to family dairy farms, be sure to listen to the full interview with Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”. It’s an insightful conversation about where one of America’s most recognized dairy brands—and the dairy industry itself—is headed next.

Land O’Lakes Invests in Tulare to Meet Growing Demand for Dairy Protein