Land Grabbers are Stealing Small Family Farms

Author Brian Reisinger the author of “Land Rich Cash Poor” and we have a huge issue up in Point Reyes, California with the environmentalist trying to take away, and steal, some of the small family farms who have been there for over 100 years.

Stephanie Moreda Arend, on next week from Moreda Family Farms, a 5th generation farm. Stephanie has been battling the land-grabbers and it’s just not right! Brian says this is so wrong and we need to have people talking about the small family farms.

You can hear Nick Papagni’s full interview with Brian, and read more on this, here.