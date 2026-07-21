The future of California’s raisin industry was the focus of today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, where longtime industry leader Kalem Barserian shared his perspective on the challenges facing raisin growers and processors. Drawing on more than six decades of experience, Barserian discussed declining acreage, changing consumer preferences, and why he believes new safeguards are needed as the industry continues to evolve.

Barserian, former president of the Raisin Bargaining Association (RBA), said California’s raisin industry has changed dramatically over the past quarter century. He noted that raisin grape acreage has fallen from roughly 280,000 acres in 2000 to about 100,000 acres, reflecting shifting consumer demand, higher production costs, and increased global competition.

“People are not eating as much dried fruit as they once did,” Barserian said, adding that California has slipped from the world’s leading raisin producer to fourth behind countries including Turkey and China.

A major portion of the conversation centered on what Barserian referred to as “gunny sacking,” the practice of drying surplus table grapes into raisins rather than growing grapes specifically for raisin production. He said the practice has become more common in both South America and California as table grape growers seek additional value from fruit that does not enter the fresh market.

According to Barserian, the additional supply created through this practice is changing the dynamics of California’s raisin market.

He proposed changes to the Raisin Administrative Committee’s inspection process that would require greater verification of grape varieties entering the raisin supply chain. Barserian argued that distinguishing raisins produced from traditional raisin varieties versus surplus table grapes would improve transparency within the marketplace.

Host Nick Papagni noted that the issue represents a legitimate debate within the industry, suggesting growers, processors and marketers may hold differing views on whether the practice helps California remain competitive or places additional pressure on traditional raisin producers. The program concluded with plans to invite additional industry representatives to discuss the issue from other perspectives.

Beyond production practices, Barserian also discussed changing consumer habits. He pointed to California’s wine grape, peach and walnut industries as examples of commodities that have adapted through marketing and product innovation. He suggested the raisin industry may also need to rethink how it promotes raisins to younger consumers and families.

While export promotion efforts continue through USDA-supported programs, Barserian noted that domestic marketing has become far more limited than in previous decades.

Looking ahead, Barserian expects California’s raisin industry to continue consolidating around larger, vertically integrated operations that both grow and process raisins. He also believes mechanization and overhead trellis production systems will become increasingly important as labor costs continue to rise.

“The industry is going to look much different in the next five to ten years,” Barserian said, predicting fewer growers and processors but continued production through more efficient operations.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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