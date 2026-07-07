Woman with original steel plow made by John Deere in Grand Detour, Illinois in 1838, at the Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.

Library of Congress image

How a Young Blacksmith Changed Agriculture Forever

The westward expansion of the United States brought tremendous opportunities for early settlers, but it also presented enormous challenges. Among the greatest obstacles was transforming untamed prairie into productive farmland. The invention of the steel plow in 1837 marked a turning point in American agricultural history, allowing farmers to cultivate the rich but stubborn soils of the Midwest more efficiently than ever before.

According to Mark Oppold’s American Agriculture History Minute, early pioneers gradually cleared forests and grasslands as they settled new territories across the expanding nation. Farming was labor-intensive, with settlers relying on horse-drawn wooden plows to prepare the soil for planting.

Early Plows Struggled in Midwest Soils

During the early 1800s, blacksmiths began producing iron plows to replace wooden models. While these represented an improvement, they still fell short when used in the heavy, damp prairie soils found throughout the Midwest.

The sticky soil would cling to the iron blades, making plowing slow and exhausting. Even worse, the iron plows frequently bent or broke under the demanding conditions, limiting farmers’ ability to cultivate larger acreages.

As America’s population continued moving west, the need for a stronger, more durable plow became increasingly apparent.

John Deere’s Breakthrough Innovation

That breakthrough arrived in 1837 when a 23-year-old blacksmith named John Deere developed a polished steel plow capable of slicing through the dense Midwestern soils without clogging.

Unlike wooden and iron plows, Deere’s steel design remained smooth as it cut through the earth, allowing soil to slide cleanly off the moldboard. This innovation dramatically improved efficiency, reduced labor, and made it possible for farmers to cultivate land that had previously been difficult to farm.

The invention quickly gained popularity among settlers and laid the foundation for one of the most recognizable names in agricultural equipment.

A Lasting Legacy

John Deere’s patented steel plow helped transform American agriculture during one of the nation’s most important periods of expansion. His innovation enabled farmers to increase productivity, improve crop production, and establish successful farms across the Midwest.

Nearly two centuries later, John Deere remains synonymous with agricultural innovation, but it all began with a simple yet revolutionary solution to one of farming’s greatest challenges.

As highlighted by Mark Oppold’s American Agriculture History Minute, the steel plow stands as one of the most significant inventions in the history of American agriculture.

John Deere’s Steel Plow Revolutionized American Farming