The Forever Green Initiative at the University of Minnesota aims to address one of agriculture’s biggest challenges: keeping soil covered and healthy throughout the year. While the program began with a focus on the Upper Midwest’s shorter growing seasons, co-director Mitch Hunter says its methods can help farmers in other regions as well. “We want to not just find partners to help us move the work out there, but actually bring in partners on the front end so that we’re co-creating solutions,” Hunter explains.

Forever Green brings together researchers, farmers, and industry partners to develop innovative crops that protect the soil and also offer financial incentives. Two examples, winter camelina and domesticated pennycress, are cold-resistant oilseed plants that can be planted in the fall and harvested in late spring. Not only do these crops provide a protective cover, but they can also be processed to produce fuel—helping farmers see a return on their investment.

Another major project is Kernza, a perennial grain with roots that can extend over ten feet into the ground, strengthening soil and storing carbon. Such deep-rooted plants can also help prevent erosion and protect water quality. By building partnerships with environmental groups and providing policy recommendations, Forever Green works on many levels to ensure that farmers have the support they need.

Although these research efforts began in a region where harsh winters limit growing seasons, the same approach—bringing stakeholders together from the start—can serve other parts of the country that face different issues, such as water shortages or extreme heat.

For more information, visit forevergreen.umn.edu.

Initiative Offers Year-Round Soil Solutions Nationwide

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.