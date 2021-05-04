Health Bite: Sleep More to Lose Fat

Today we’re talking about sleep and why it’s good to get more of it when you’re trying to lose weight.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Hi I’m Rachel Eslick – with today’s AgNet West Health Bite.

We all know how important it is for babies and small children to get their rest, and it’s also critical for adults. Sleep makes pretty much everything better, including efforts to lose weight. Studies show that sleep and weight loss are as connected as diet and exercise.

The experts say that not getting enough sleep leads to high levels of ghrelin, a hormone that makes you feel hungry and tired. Dieters in a study felt more hungry and lost less fat compared to when they had adequate sleep.

Think about it. When you’re tired and run down, you’re more likely to look for quick energy in a sugary, high calorie snack or drink. At the end of a long day, you’re much less likely to prepare a healthy, home-cooked meal.

My best sleep and diet hack is to go to bed as early as possible, that way you get the rest you need, and avoid late night boredom snacking.

Best case scenario, get at least 7 hours of sleep. For most of us, that means being in bed for 8 hours or longer. Because of course, hardly anyone falls asleep when their heads hits the pillow and stays asleep until morning. In order to maximize your quality of sleep, go to bed and wake up at consistent times, as much as possible.

If you want to take it a step further, you can wear a monitor to track how much sleep you’re actually getting, from deep, to REM, to light sleep. You’ll even get to see the amount of time you’re awake in bed and how many times you wake up during your sleep.

Rachel Eslick

Several wearable devices track sleep, like FitBit, Apple Watch, Whoop heart rate monitor, which I personally wear, and more.

If you’re on a quest to lose body fat, prioritize sleep as much as diet and exercise, and you’ll set yourself up for more success.

For AgNet West’s Health Bite, I’m Rachel Eslick. I can help you reach your health and fitness goals at www.reachfit.net.

Health Bite: Sleep More to Lose Fat