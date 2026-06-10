Steve Mantle of Innovate Ag

Labor costs, weather volatility, and shrinking margins continue to challenge specialty crop growers across California and beyond. As producers search for ways to improve efficiency and profitability, technology is becoming an increasingly important tool. During a recent conversation with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni sat down with Steve Mantle, CEO of Innovate Ag, to discuss how data-driven solutions are helping growers make smarter decisions and uncover hidden opportunities within their operations.

Mantle founded Innovate Ag seven years ago after leaving the technology industry and returning to his agricultural roots. Today, the company works with hundreds of farms across the United States, Latin America, and Europe, focusing on one goal: helping growers identify operational inefficiencies and improve on-farm economics.

Why Labor Matters More Than Ever

Specialty crop agriculture is uniquely dependent on labor. Whether it’s harvesting blueberries, cherries, table grapes, or other high-value crops, labor often represents one of the largest expenses on the farm.

According to Mantle, many growers are operating in survival mode as labor costs continue to rise while market prices struggle to keep pace. Innovate Ag recognized that many farms already collect valuable labor and payroll data but often lack the tools needed to transform that information into actionable insights.

That realization led to the development of Harvest Replay, a platform designed to help growers better understand labor productivity, identify inefficiencies, and make more informed management decisions.

Harvest Replay uses existing farm data to generate customized daily audio reports that provide growers, managers, and crew leaders with valuable operational insights.

The platform analyzes information from payroll systems, productivity records, and harvest operations to identify opportunities for improvement. Rather than overwhelming growers with spreadsheets and reports, Harvest Replay delivers key information through easy-to-listen daily podcasts.

Mantle describes the system as a way to help growers cut through the noise and focus on what matters most.

Each operation receives tailored reports for three different audiences:

Leadership teams and CFOs

Farm managers

Crew leaders and supervisors

The reports are available in both English and Spanish, ensuring information can be delivered effectively throughout the organization.

Turning Data Into Better Decisions

One of the most compelling examples shared during the interview involved a large blueberry operation managing several thousand acres.

By analyzing six years of operational data, Innovate Ag helped identify specific fields where production was declining while labor costs continued to increase. The analysis revealed that some blocks were no longer profitable to harvest by hand, even with fresh-market premiums.

Armed with that information, the grower was able to transition certain acreage to machine harvesting and develop a long-term replanting strategy based on real performance data rather than assumptions.

This type of insight allows growers to make decisions that improve profitability while maximizing the return on every labor dollar spent.

Supporting the Future of Automation

As labor shortages continue to affect agriculture, automation is becoming a larger part of the conversation.

Mantle explained that automation isn’t just about replacing labor. Modern harvesting equipment also generates valuable operational data that can be used to improve decision-making.

Innovate Ag is already working with growers who use mechanical harvesting equipment, providing tools that allow crews to collect quality information in real time. Those insights can be immediately shared with packing facilities while helping growers identify which areas of the farm consistently produce the highest-quality fruit.

The result is better visibility, improved efficiency, and stronger overall performance.

A Daily Podcast Built for Growers

Perhaps the most unique aspect of Harvest Replay is its delivery method.

Rather than requiring growers to log into dashboards or sort through reports, the platform creates daily private podcasts that summarize what happened on the farm yesterday and what managers should be paying attention to today.

During the interview, Mantle shared an example from a cherry operation where Harvest Replay analyzed labor costs, worker productivity, harvest volumes, scale station placement, and weather conditions. The report even identified a scale station that was positioned approximately 40 meters from its optimal location, resulting in measurable productivity losses and reduced worker earnings.

By making a simple adjustment, the operation could potentially recover hundreds of dollars per day in lost efficiency.

These types of insights help growers make small operational changes that can have a significant financial impact.

A Pilot Program With Guaranteed Results

Understanding the financial pressures facing agriculture today, Innovate Ag has launched a pilot program that allows growers to test Harvest Replay without committing to a full deployment.

The pilot integrates with existing labor systems and focuses on identifying productivity opportunities throughout the operation. According to Mantle, participants receive hands-on support and a guarantee of at least a two-times return on investment or their money back.

Many medium- and large-scale growers are reportedly seeing returns significantly higher than that within a single growing season.

Listen to the Full Interview

The conversation between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Steve Mantle offer a fascinating look at how artificial intelligence, data analytics, and practical farm management are coming together to address some of agriculture’s biggest challenges.

From labor management and harvest efficiency to automation and profitability, Mantle shares real-world examples of how growers are using technology to improve decision-making and strengthen their operations.

If you’re a grower, farm manager, agricultural advisor, or anyone interested in the future of specialty crop agriculture, this is an interview you won’t want to miss. Listen to the full conversation with Nick Papagni and Steve Mantle to learn how the data already sitting on your farm could become one of your most valuable assets.

Harvest Replay: How Innovate Ag Is Helping Specialty Crop Growers Turn Data Into Profit