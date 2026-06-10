As labor costs continue to rise and farm margins remain under pressure, specialty crop growers are increasingly turning to technology to improve efficiency. One company believes artificial intelligence and farm data can help growers make better decisions every day through a unique audio-based reporting system.

Steve Mantle, founder of Innovate Ag, recently discussed the company’s Harvest Replay platform during an interview on AgNet News Hour. The technology is designed to help growers better understand labor performance, operational efficiency, and production trends by transforming farm data into easy-to-consume daily audio reports.

Mantle launched Innovate Ag seven years ago after leaving the technology sector and recognizing opportunities to bring data-driven decision-making tools to agriculture. The company now works with hundreds of farms across the United States, Latin America, and Europe, with a particular focus on labor-intensive specialty crops.

According to Mantle, labor remains the largest expense for many specialty crop operations. Harvest Replay helps growers identify inefficiencies by analyzing payroll, harvest, and operational data to highlight areas where productivity can be improved.

The platform generates customized daily podcasts tailored to different levels of a farming operation. Leadership teams receive economic and financial insights, farm managers receive operational recommendations, and crew leaders can access practical field-level information. Reports can also be delivered in Spanish to better serve workforce needs.

“Harvest Replay is basically a daily podcast that growers listen to that talks about what happened on the farm yesterday and what’s happening the day and week ahead,” Mantle explained.

The audio summaries can identify issues such as underperforming blocks, labor deployment inefficiencies, and productivity trends. By reviewing historical and real-time data, growers can make adjustments that may improve profitability and optimize workforce allocation.

Mantle said the system requires minimal setup and can integrate with existing payroll and farm management platforms. Once connected, the platform automatically analyzes incoming data and generates daily reports without requiring additional data entry from growers.

To encourage adoption, Innovate Ag is offering pilot programs aimed at helping growers evaluate the technology before committing to a broader rollout. The company says participating growers can identify operational “leaky buckets” that may be reducing profitability and labor efficiency.

Beyond labor management, Mantle believes artificial intelligence will continue playing a larger role in agriculture as growers face increasing challenges from weather variability, rising input costs, regulatory pressures, and workforce shortages. Technologies that help simplify decision-making could become valuable tools for producers trying to remain competitive.

As specialty crop operations continue looking for ways to improve efficiency, platforms like Harvest Replay represent one example of how AI and automation are beginning to reshape day-to-day farm management.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…