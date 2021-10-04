How to grow Pineapple no matter where you live. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

You may not know it, but you don’t have to live in a subtropical region to grow Pineapple. It’s one of the few tropical plants that grow well indoors and in containers. Of course, the best results come from growing them outdoors in a place that is warm and sunny year-round.

Pineapple are an exotic fruit known to grow about 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide. You’ll need a sunny spot with at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight as a minimum.

When you’re ready to get started, you can either use the tops of store-bought pineapples or get a slip or a sucker. Dig a hole in your garden or containers – wherever you want to plant – and put the top or sucker into the hole. The top leaves should stick out and just the base should be buried. Once in the hole, fill in with soil around the base, pressing down to make it firm. Give the plant a good soak of water.

When you’re growing more than one pineapple, each one needs at least one foot between them, but if you can expand that to 2 feet.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Growing Pineapple No Matter Where You Live