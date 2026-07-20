Education, workforce development and the future of California agriculture took center stage during Part 2 of the AgNet News Hour interview with Republican lieutenant governor candidate Gloria Romero. During the conversation, Romero outlined several policy priorities she believes could strengthen California’s rural communities and agricultural economy.

Romero emphasized that California’s agricultural industry extends far beyond crop production, arguing that strong schools, reliable infrastructure and a skilled workforce are essential to keeping farms and rural businesses competitive.

One issue she highlighted was education. Romero noted that the lieutenant governor serves on governing boards for the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges, giving the office an opportunity to influence higher education policy.

She expressed concern about student achievement and workforce readiness, saying California must better prepare students for careers in agriculture, business and other industries.

“We have a very profound education crisis,” Romero said while discussing academic performance and workforce development.

Romero also returned to the topic of California agriculture, describing farming as one of the state’s most important economic drivers. She said state leaders should place greater emphasis on supporting food production through practical policies involving water, housing, education and regulation.

Throughout the interview, she argued that maintaining a strong agricultural economy requires long-term investment in rural communities and infrastructure while reducing barriers that make it more difficult for producers to operate in California.

The conversation also revisited government spending and transparency. Romero said she would support increased oversight of state spending and called for greater accountability in how taxpayer dollars are managed if elected to statewide office. She said restoring public confidence requires more transparency and regular review of state programs.

Near the end of the interview, Romero reflected on her own background growing up around agriculture and said those experiences continue to shape her perspective on California farming.

“I understand that family farms are worth fighting for,” she said, adding that agriculture remains central to California’s economy and identity.

The interview concluded with Romero encouraging Californians to evaluate candidates based on their policy proposals and vision for the state’s future.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…