California agriculture sits at the center of many of the state’s biggest challenges, from water policy and energy production to education, rural development, and government accountability. Those issues took center stage during a wide-ranging interview with The Ag Meter as host Nick Papagni welcomed former California Senate Majority Leader and Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor Gloria Romero for an in-depth conversation about her campaign and her vision for California’s future.

Running alongside gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, Romero shared why she left the Democratic Party, why she believes California is at a crossroads, and why she says restoring common-sense leadership is essential to protecting the state’s agricultural economy and rural communities.

Why Gloria Romero Changed Political Parties

Romero began by explaining that she spent decades as a Democrat but believes today’s Democratic Party no longer reflects the values that originally inspired her public service.

She recalled growing up during the era of President John F. Kennedy, when she says the party emphasized American exceptionalism, opportunity, hard work, family, faith, and service to the nation. According to Romero, today’s political climate bears little resemblance to that philosophy.

Quoting Ronald Reagan, she remarked, “I didn’t leave the party—the party left me.”

Romero said her decision to become a Republican was motivated by a desire to focus on practical, common-sense solutions rather than ideological politics.

California at a Crossroads

Romero described the upcoming election as a defining moment for California.

She argued that after years of one-party rule, Californians are experiencing the consequences through rising homelessness, high taxes, declining educational performance, business departures, and the migration of residents to other states.

Rather than encouraging people to leave California, Romero urged voters to give change a chance at the ballot box.

“Our goal is to build a coalition of Republicans, independents, and Democrats who simply want common-sense government,” she explained.

Agriculture Must Have a Stronger Voice

Throughout the interview, agriculture remained a central topic.

Papagni noted that California farmers continue battling burdensome regulations, increasing costs, labor shortages, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding water supplies.

Romero agreed, saying California’s agricultural regions—particularly the Central Valley—have been overlooked despite producing food for millions of people throughout the United States and around the world.

She argued that state leadership has focused disproportionately on California’s coastal metropolitan areas while giving too little attention to rural communities that fuel the state’s economy.

Among the priorities she outlined were:

Expanding water storage and delivery infrastructure

Supporting family farms

Improving rural healthcare

Investing in transportation

Increasing affordable housing

Encouraging economic development throughout the Central Valley

Water Remains Agriculture’s Greatest Challenge

Water was one of the interview’s most discussed subjects.

Romero emphasized that California must capture more water during wet years by building additional reservoirs, investing in long-term storage projects, and exploring desalination opportunities.

Papagni pointed out that California now serves more than 40 million residents, yet water infrastructure has failed to keep pace with population growth.

Romero argued that poor long-term planning has left agriculture, rural communities, and urban residents vulnerable during periods of drought while allowing enormous quantities of water to flow unused into the ocean.

She said improving water management is essential for both food production and California’s long-term prosperity.

Energy, Oil, and Rural Economies

The conversation expanded beyond farming to include California’s energy policies.

Papagni discussed recent interviews highlighting the decline of Kern County’s oil industry and the struggles facing California’s commercial fishing industry.

Romero argued that California possesses abundant natural resources that remain underutilized because of state policy decisions.

She questioned California’s reliance on imported foreign oil while domestic production remains restricted and said responsible energy development could create jobs, strengthen local economies, and lower energy costs.

According to Romero, communities that depend on agriculture and energy production deserve policies that encourage economic growth rather than continued decline.

Reforming Government and Increasing Transparency

Another major topic centered on government accountability.

Romero said Californians deserve complete transparency regarding how taxpayer dollars are spent.

She pledged that a Hilton administration would seek to investigate waste, fraud, and abuse by reviewing state contracts, examining public expenditures, recovering taxpayer funds when appropriate, and referring potential misconduct for prosecution.

She also criticized California’s high-speed rail project, arguing that taxpayers deserve greater oversight of large infrastructure projects and public spending.

Romero said transparency should extend to contracts, payroll records, settlements, and government expenditures so Californians can better understand how their tax dollars are being used.

Education and Workforce Development

Because the lieutenant governor serves on governing boards for the University of California, California State University, and California Community Colleges, Romero also discussed education.

She expressed concern about declining student proficiency in reading and mathematics and warned that many students enter college requiring remediation before beginning college-level coursework.

Romero advocated restoring standardized testing as one component of university admissions and argued that California must better prepare students for both higher education and today’s workforce.

She believes improving education is essential not only for students but also for California employers seeking qualified workers.

A Personal Connection to Agriculture

Near the conclusion of the interview, Romero shared her own agricultural background.

She explained that she grew up on a small family farm near Barstow, California, while her family also farmed in New Mexico.

Those experiences gave her firsthand appreciation for raising livestock, growing alfalfa, managing irrigation, and understanding the daily work required to sustain family farming operations.

Romero said California’s farmers deserve leaders who understand both the opportunities and challenges facing agriculture.

“Our family farms are worth fighting for,” she said, emphasizing that agriculture remains foundational to California’s economy and food security.

Looking Ahead

Romero acknowledged that meaningful reform will require broad voter participation and encouraged Californians to become engaged in the election process.

She also invited supporters to attend a campaign fundraiser featuring Steve Hilton and entertainer Paul Rodriguez, encouraging Californians interested in changing the state’s direction to become involved.

For more information about Gloria Romero and her campaign, visit GloriaJRomero.com.

Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation covered far more than politics. Gloria Romero and Nick Papagni discussed California agriculture, water infrastructure, energy policy, education, rural communities, government accountability, and the future of the Golden State in an engaging, in-depth discussion.

Whether you’re a farmer, rancher, agribusiness professional, or simply care about the future of California, the full interview offers valuable insight into the issues shaping the state’s future.

Be sure to listen to the complete conversation between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Gloria Romero to hear every question, every response, and the full discussion surrounding California agriculture and the policies that could impact the industry for years to come.

Campaign Website: GloriaJRomero.com

Follow Nick Papagni – “The Pag Meter” on social media for the complete interview and additional conversations with leaders impacting California agriculture.

Gloria Romero Outlines Vision for California Agriculture, Water, and the Golden State’s Future