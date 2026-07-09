Picked, red, ripe cherry fruits in a wooden box, on a plantation

Image by caocao1211967.gmail.com/DepositPhotos

The latest global cherry market trends show production increasing in several key growing regions, creating added competition and putting downward pressure on prices. A recent report showed how harvest activity across the Northern Hemisphere is reshaping cherry supplies and influencing export demand.

Growers and marketers are seeing very different market conditions depending on where fruit is being produced and sold. Favorable growing conditions in several major producing regions have resulted in larger crops, increasing available supplies and softening prices in parts of Europe.

At the same time, export demand continues to shift as buyers evaluate both availability and pricing from competing suppliers.

Global Cherry Market Faces Increased Competition

According to the report, European markets are experiencing additional price pressure as larger harvests enter the supply chain.

Turkey continues to be a major supplier to European buyers, with strong export volumes increasing competition among producing countries. As more fruit becomes available, suppliers are adjusting pricing strategies to remain competitive in both domestic and export markets.

The changing market highlights how weather conditions and production levels in one region can quickly influence pricing opportunities in another.

Global Cherry Market Varies by Region

Outside of Europe, harvest activity is continuing to build across North America as growers move further into the season.

Meanwhile, cherry industries in the Southern Hemisphere continue to evolve. South Africa is expanding its cherry production, while Australia and New Zealand are reporting different seasonal outcomes based on local growing conditions.

Those regional differences illustrate the increasingly global nature of the cherry industry, where production, exports and consumer demand are closely connected across multiple continents.

As harvests continue and export programs develop, growers and marketers will be monitoring crop movement, demand and pricing trends throughout the remainder of the season.

Hear more about the latest global cherry market trends and what they could mean for growers and exporters by listening to the report below.