Hass avocado baskets for export

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Global avocado exports are expected to continue climbing over the next several years, but industry analysts say the expanding market also brings increased uncertainty for producers and exporters. A recent report highlighted new research from Rabobank showing that worldwide avocado production and trade are growing at an unprecedented pace as more countries enter the export market.

According to the report, global avocado exports have increased more than four-fold over the past 15 years, rising from approximately 730,000 metric tons in 2010 to a projected 3.8 million metric tons by 2029. While rising consumer demand has fueled much of that growth, expanding production around the world is creating a more competitive marketplace.

Global Avocado Exports Expand Worldwide

Mexico and Peru continue to dominate the global avocado trade, maintaining their positions as the world’s leading exporters. However, several other producing countries are steadily increasing production and export volumes.

Rabobank’s research identifies Colombia, Kenya, Morocco, Spain and South Africa among the countries continuing to expand their presence in international avocado markets. As production increases across multiple regions, buyers will have access to a more diverse supply throughout the year.

The report notes that the growing number of exporting countries could create additional competition while also offering more consistent availability for consumers worldwide.

Global Avocado Exports Fuel Strong U.S. Supplies

The United States remains the world’s largest avocado market, with demand continuing to support significant import volumes.

Record shipments from Mexico, combined with a strong California avocado crop, have pushed available supplies to historic levels. The abundant supply has helped meet consumer demand while reinforcing the United States’ role as the largest destination for global avocado exports.

As worldwide production continues expanding, growers and exporters will be watching market conditions closely. Increasing supply, changing consumer demand and shifting trade dynamics are expected to play an important role in shaping the avocado industry over the coming years.

Industry analysts suggest the sector’s continued success will depend on balancing production growth with market demand while navigating increasing competition among exporting nations.

Hear more about the outlook for global avocado exports and what the latest Rabobank report means for the industry by listening to the report below.