Shannon Douglass

The growing food animal veterinarian shortage in California is becoming a major concern for livestock producers and rural communities. A recent report outlined efforts by the California Farm Bureau and state officials to better understand the shortage and identify solutions that can improve access to veterinary care for food-producing animals.

California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass said the shortage is becoming a significant concern for livestock producers who rely on veterinarians for a wide range of services critical to animal health and food production.

In many rural areas, producers have limited access to veterinarians trained to work with cattle, sheep, goats, swine and other food-producing animals. Those services are essential for maintaining herd health, responding to emergencies, assisting with calving and birthing events, implementing vaccination programs and supporting overall food safety efforts.

Food Animal Veterinarian Shortage Impacts Rural Communities

The shortage has created challenges for producers who often must travel longer distances or wait longer periods to receive veterinary services. In emergency situations, delayed access to care can have significant consequences for animal welfare and farm operations.

Industry leaders say the issue extends beyond individual farms. Food animal veterinarians play an important role in disease surveillance, biosecurity planning and public health efforts that help protect both livestock and consumers.

As concerns about animal health threats continue to grow, access to qualified veterinary professionals remains an important component of maintaining a resilient agricultural system.

Survey Aims to Address Food Animal Veterinarian Shortage

To better understand the needs of producers and identify areas experiencing the greatest shortages, the California Farm Bureau has partnered with the California Department of Food and Agriculture on a new survey effort.

The survey is designed to collect feedback directly from livestock producers regarding veterinary service availability and challenges they encounter in their regions. Officials hope the information will provide a clearer picture of workforce gaps throughout the state.

The results could also help support participation in a federal student loan forgiveness program aimed at encouraging veterinarians to practice in designated shortage areas. Such programs are intended to reduce financial barriers for veterinarians while increasing access to critical animal health services in underserved rural communities.

Agricultural leaders believe attracting more food animal veterinarians to California will be essential for supporting livestock producers, protecting animal health and ensuring the long-term viability of the state’s agricultural sector.

Hear more about the food animal veterinarian shortage and efforts to address the issue by listening to the report below.