Final Environmental Impact Report for Delta Conveyance Project Released

A Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Delta Conveyance Project has been released by the Department of Water Resources (DWR). This initiative, backed by Governor Gavin Newsom, marks a shift to a single tunnel design, responding to public input and the need for an environmentally and water-supply efficient solution. The Delta Conveyance Project serves as a critical component of California’s strategy to protect water supplies and is aimed at modernizing overall water infrastructure.

The project would include strategic measures such as enhanced water capture during wet seasons and minimizing losses from weather extremes. It also seems to address earthquake preparedness and compliance with water quality regulations. Additionally, the project incorporates a Community Benefits Program to ensure local communities receive tangible and lasting benefits. Governor Newsom stresses the necessity of action in the face of climate change, emphasizing the project’s role in updating the water system for millions of Californians. The redesigned approach aligns with the Water Resilience Portfolio and the Governor’s Water Supply Strategy.

DWR Director Karla Nemeth highlights the project’s significance as a crucial link to the state’s affordable and reliable water source. The Final EIR, a comprehensive assessment of environmental impacts, responds to over 700 letters and 7,000 comments from the public. Throughout the project’s development, DWR actively engaged with local communities, addressing concerns raised during an extensive public comment period.

The Delta Conveyance Project could have captured enough water for the annual usage of 2.3 million individuals during the storms of January 2023. The recent three-year drought period and extreme weather fluctuations underscore the urgency of upgrading the state’s 60-year-old State Water Project infrastructure, ill-equipped for climate change impacts. The EIR serves as the last step required before deciding whether to certify the project under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Once the CEQA process is finished, DWR will use the EIR as a guide for whether to approve the proposed project or not.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West