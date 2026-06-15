The future of agriculture is growing stronger every day, and few organizations demonstrate that better than the National FFA Organization.

In a recent conversation with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, Kristy Meyer, Marketing and Communications Lead for the National FFA Organization, shared exciting updates about FFA’s continued growth, the organization’s impact on young leaders, and what members can expect at the upcoming 99th National FFA Convention & Expo.

From leadership development and agricultural innovation to service projects and lifelong friendships, Meyer offered an inspiring look at why FFA remains one of the most influential youth organizations in America.

FFA Continues Growing Beyond One Million Members

National FFA recently surpassed the remarkable milestone of one million members, and the organization continues to expand.

According to Meyer, growth is occurring not only in rural communities but also in suburban and urban areas across the country.

“We hit a million members two years ago and we just keep growing,” Meyer explained.

That growth reflects increasing awareness of agriculture’s importance and the wide variety of career opportunities available within the industry.

While many people still associate agriculture strictly with farming, today’s students are discovering that agriculture encompasses science, technology, communications, business, engineering, marketing, environmental stewardship, and much more.

Preparing for the 99th National FFA Convention

One of the biggest events on the FFA calendar is the National FFA Convention & Expo, scheduled for October 21-24 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Last year’s convention attracted more than 73,000 attendees, including students, advisors, supporters, industry leaders, and exhibitors.

The event features:

General sessions with keynote speakers

National award presentations

Student leadership workshops

More than 300 career-focused expo booths

Career Success Tours with local businesses

National Days of Service projects

National competitions and recognition programs

Students also compete for prestigious national honors, including Star Awards, Career Development Event championships, and Proficiency Awards.

Meyer noted that attendees this year are again expected to approach the 73,000 mark.

Even more exciting, National FFA recently announced that Indianapolis will remain the convention’s home through 2040.

Building Leaders for Every Industry

One of the most powerful aspects of FFA is its focus on leadership development.

Papagni praised FFA students as some of the most impressive young people he encounters, noting that employers should pay close attention when they see FFA experience on a resume.

Meyer agreed that leadership development remains central to the organization’s mission.

FFA focuses on three pillars:

Premier Leadership

Personal Growth

Career Success

Members gain valuable experience in public speaking, teamwork, project management, networking, problem solving, and community engagement.

These skills prepare students not only for careers in agriculture but for leadership positions across virtually every industry.

Agriculture Careers Have Changed

Today’s agriculture industry is more technologically advanced than ever before.

Meyer explained that while production agriculture remains important, there are now more than 250 career pathways connected to agriculture.

Modern agricultural careers increasingly involve:

Precision agriculture

GPS-guided equipment

Data analysis

Robotics

Artificial intelligence

Agribusiness management

Agricultural communications

Environmental science

“People don’t realize how much technology is already being used,” Meyer said.

Many modern tractors and equipment systems operate using sophisticated GPS guidance, precision monitoring systems, and data-driven management tools.

As artificial intelligence continues to emerge, FFA members are already exploring how AI will shape the future of food production and agricultural efficiency.

Why Parents Should Consider FFA

For parents searching for opportunities to help their children develop leadership skills and career direction, Meyer encourages them to learn more about agricultural education programs in their schools.

FFA is an intracurricular organization, meaning participation is connected directly to agricultural education classes.

Students benefit from:

Leadership training

Public speaking opportunities

Community service projects

Career exploration

Hands-on learning experiences

Professional networking opportunities

Even students who do not come from farming backgrounds can find tremendous value through FFA participation.

The Power of Service and Community

A major theme throughout the interview was service.

Meyer highlighted the National FFA Washington Leadership Conference, which brings students to Washington, D.C., for an immersive leadership experience.

Members spend a week learning about leadership, civic engagement, and community involvement while participating in service projects throughout the nation’s capital.

“Our members tend to really love to be part of their community and give back,” Meyer said.

That commitment to service extends throughout the organization and remains one of the defining characteristics of FFA members nationwide.

Friendships That Last a Lifetime

One of the most memorable parts of National Convention is the opportunity to meet students from across America.

Members often collect signatures from students representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, creating friendships that continue long after convention ends.

To further strengthen those connections, National FFA is launching a new initiative called Chapter Connect, which pairs chapters from different parts of the country so students can learn about agriculture, culture, and life in other regions.

The program is designed to create even stronger relationships among FFA members nationwide.

FFA Alumni Continue Making a Difference

Graduating from high school doesn’t mean leaving FFA behind.

Meyer explained that former members can become part of the FFA Alumni and Supporters network, which provides mentoring, volunteer support, and resources to local chapters.

Even individuals who were never FFA members can join if they support agricultural education and leadership development.

The alumni network plays a critical role in helping chapters thrive and ensuring future generations continue benefiting from FFA programs.

Agriculture Touches Everyone

One of the most important messages Meyer shared is that agriculture affects every person’s daily life.

From the food we eat and the clothes we wear to the fuel we put in our vehicles, agriculture is everywhere.

FFA’s mission is helping students understand that connection while preparing them to become future leaders, innovators, educators, and industry professionals.

The Future Is Bright

As the interview concluded, Meyer expressed tremendous confidence in today’s students.

“There’s a lot of hope,” she said. “We have really good members and this is the future generation of leaders.”

With more than one million members, growing participation nationwide, and a commitment to leadership, service, and innovation, National FFA continues to help shape the future of agriculture and America itself.

Learn More About National FFA

Parents, students, educators, and supporters can learn more by visiting:

Website: FFA.org

Social Media:

Instagram: @NationalFFA

X: @NationalFFA

Facebook: National FFA Organization

Follow the hashtag:

#NationalFFA

Listen to the Full Interview

This interview between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Kristy Meyer provides a fascinating look at the incredible growth of National FFA, the opportunities available to students, and the leadership pipeline being developed for the future of agriculture.

To hear the complete conversation, including details about National Convention, Washington Leadership Conference, agricultural careers, and why FFA continues to attract more than one million members, be sure to listen to the full interview.

FFA Surpasses One Million Members: Kristy Meyer Shares Why the Future of Agriculture Is Bright