Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how the recent heatwave has impacted pest populations in almond orchards, upcoming extreme heat workshops offered through the state and strategies to optimize walnut irrigation with limited water supplies. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

