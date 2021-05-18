Farm City Newsday Tuesday, 05-18-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including the possibility of FDA rules coming for produce near livestock operations, the harsh reality of California wildfire season bolstering a need for climate-smart solutions, and the May budget revise includes increases in funding for climate-smart ag programs at CFDA. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.
