More freedom for farmers to repair their own equipment. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by wisconsinpics from Pixabay

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and CNH Industrial brands Case IH and New Holland signed a memorandum of understanding, allowing farmers and ranchers to repair their equipment. The MOU follows a similar agreement Farm Bureau signed with John Deere earlier this year.

“Farmers and ranchers are more dependent on technology than ever before,” says Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall, “so it’s critical they have access to the tools to keep things running on the farm, so the food supply chain keeps running too.”

The MOU sets a framework for farmers and independent repair facilities in all 50 states and Puerto Rico to access CNH Industrial brand manuals, tools, product guides, and information to self-diagnose and self-repair machines. The MOU respects intellectual property rights and recognizes the need for safety controls and emission systems don’t get altered. CNH and AFBF will meet semiannually to review the agreement to address any concerns.

Read the MOU here.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Farm Bureau Signs MOU on Right to Repair

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.