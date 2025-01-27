Farm Bureau Names 2025 Farm Dog of the Year

People’s Choice Pup also Recognized

(AFBF/SAN ANTONIO, January 26, 2025) — Recognizing the vital role that four-legged friends often play on family farms and ranches, Farm Bureau launched the Farm Dog of the Year contest several years ago – now a popular feature of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Convention.

The winner of the 2025 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year award is Sirius, a 6-year-old Maremma sheepdog owned by Florida Farm Bureau members Jorge and Debbie Garcia-Bengochea. AFBF, with support from Nestlé Purina PetCare, recognized Sirius and a People’s Choice Pup today at its convention.

“Farm dogs often play a dual role as both working dogs and companions to farm and ranch families,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Farming is very rewarding but stressful at times. Farm dogs can help ease the burden. It has been a pleasure partnering with Purina for the seventh annual Farm Dog of the Year contest, providing the public a glimpse of daily life on the farm.”

Rounding up livestock, chasing off predators, opening gates, fetching or carrying tools/buckets and greeting visitors are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs. The contest celebrates the diverse ways farm dogs support farmers and ranchers.

Sirius is a “hero behind the heroes” – a herd of miniature therapy horses that bring comfort to adults and children in hospitals, hospice programs and assisted living programs, in addition to families, veterans and first responders who have experienced traumatic events. His owners know the horses are safe when Sirius is on alert.

“Guardian dogs are like having a 24-7 security system on the farm,” Jorge said. “I feel great about the farm being safe, and very proud of what Sirius is doing to protect the horses.”

Purina, one of the nation’s leading pet care companies, donated prizes for the contest again this year, which included $5,000 in prize money, a trophy plate, a year’s supply of Pro-Plan dog food and other Purina products for Sirius. The company has been helping dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives through scientifically based nutritional innovations for 130 years.

“Purina is proud to once again partner with the Farm Bureau to celebrate the vital role of farm dogs like Sirius. Our industry depends on the hard work of farmers, and these remarkable dogs play a crucial part in supporting their farm operations,” said Jack Scott, vice president of sustainable sourcing at Nestlé Purina PetCare. “We believe pets and people are truly better together, and we are proud to highlight the invaluable contributions of our four-legged farm companions through the Farm Dog of the Year award.”

A panel of judges with expertise in the pet care industry, veterinary medicine and communications reviewed more than 100 nominations to select the 2025 Farm Dog of the Year. Judging criteria included the dog’s helpfulness to the farmer and his/her family, playfulness and their role in making life better on and off the farm. Farm Bureau members submitted written responses to questions, photos and video clips to nominate their dogs for Farm Dog of the Year.

People’s Choice Pup

Members of the public voted online in the People’s Choice Pup part of the competition. Daisy, owned by Kentucky Farm Bureau members Shelby and Lora Ennis, was named People’s Choice Pup. A rescue pup herself, Daisy is a rescuer. After Lora fell at home, Daisy came to the rescue by barking for help.

Daisy receives a trophy plate, Purina products and a $2,500 cash prize.

Four other dogs were contenders for People’s Choice Pup: Rosie, owned by Pennsylvania member Jesslyn Balmer; Paisley, owned by Arizona member Sarah Ogilvie; River, owned by North Carolina member Guy Fagan; and Boone, owned by Iowa member Lexie Maloy.

Charitable Donation

New this year, as part of the Farm Dog of the Year program, AFBF will donate $1,500 in honor of Sirius and Daisy to P.H.A.R.M. Dog USA, which trains and places farm dogs with farmers living with physical, cognitive or illness-related disabilities.

