John Newton Says Ag Labor Reform, Farm Bill, and Economic Relief Can’t Wait

John Newton

America’s farmers face no shortage of challenges in 2026, and according to John Newton, Vice President of Public Policy and Economic Analysis for the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), Congress has a narrow window to deliver meaningful solutions. During an interview with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, Newton discussed the urgent need for agricultural labor reform, passage of a new Farm Bill, expanded economic assistance, and bipartisan cooperation to strengthen American agriculture.

A Career Focused on Agricultural Policy

Originally from Kentucky, Newton has spent more than a decade working in and around the American Farm Bureau. Before returning to the organization, he served as Chief Economist for Senator John Boozman on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Although he didn’t grow up as an FFA member, Newton says his family has deep agricultural roots, noting that his mother was the first generation in their family to leave the farm. Today, he remains committed to supporting agriculture through policy and economic analysis while praising Farm Bureau’s successful Young Farmers & Ranchers program.

Securing the Agricultural Workforce

One of the interview’s primary topics was the newly introduced Securing Agricultural Workforce Act, legislation designed to modernize America’s agricultural labor system.

Newton explained that the nation’s agricultural workforce policies have not seen meaningful updates in approximately 40 years. The bipartisan proposal introduced by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson would make several significant improvements to the H-2A agricultural guest worker program.

Among the proposed reforms are:

More predictable wage calculations using Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment Survey data.

Greater stability for farmers facing rising labor costs.

Expanded access to the H-2A visa program for dairy operations.

Allowing dairy producers to utilize workers for up to 350 days annually.

Newton emphasized that labor represents one of the largest production costs for many farms, making wage predictability critical for long-term planning.

“This is the first time during my tenure at Farm Bureau that I can honestly say our farmers unanimously got behind what Chairman Thompson is trying to do,” Newton explained.

The Numbers Show Why Reform Is Needed

Newton cited statistics that demonstrate why agricultural labor reform has become such an urgent priority.

During Fiscal Year 2025:

Approximately 415,000 H-2A applications were submitted by agricultural employers.

were submitted by agricultural employers. Only 182 domestic workers applied for those positions.

applied for those positions. Less than 0.5% of available jobs attracted American applicants.

Those numbers illustrate a reality many farmers already understand: domestic workers simply are not filling available agricultural positions.

According to Newton, improving the visa program is essential to ensuring farmers can access a stable, reliable workforce while continuing to produce food for consumers nationwide.

Other Major Priorities for Congress

While labor reform remains near the top of Farm Bureau’s legislative agenda, Newton outlined several additional priorities lawmakers must address during the limited legislative calendar.

These include:

Passing a long-overdue Farm Bill.

Expanding year-round E15 ethanol availability.

Providing additional economic assistance for farmers facing historically high input costs.

Delivering greater support for specialty crop producers.

Newton noted that President Donald Trump has proposed an additional $11 billion in assistance to help farmers offset high fertilizer prices, elevated fuel costs, and other economic pressures.

He stressed that specialty crop growers—including California producers—stand to benefit significantly from additional support.

A Critical Opportunity During Congressional Recess

With Congress entering a two-week recess, Newton urged farmers to make their voices heard while lawmakers are back home in their districts.

He encouraged producers—whether Farm Bureau members or not—to meet with their elected officials and explain the urgency of agricultural issues before legislators return to Washington.

According to Newton, these conversations could help build bipartisan momentum for passing the Farm Bill and advancing labor reform when Congress reconvenes.

“The next two weeks are really critical,” Newton said. “Members need to hear directly from farmers so they understand the urgency facing agriculture.”

California’s Unique Challenges

Papagni highlighted California’s unique labor and regulatory environment, noting that labor costs remain among the highest in the nation.

While Newton explained that state-specific issues like California’s water policies are primarily handled by the California Farm Bureau Federation, he praised the organization’s work advocating for producers throughout the state.

He also emphasized that solving the nation’s labor shortage will require cooperation from both Democrats and Republicans.

“If we can get it done in the House and find our champion in the Senate, we will solve this labor crisis,” Newton said.

Agriculture Requires Bipartisan Leadership

Newton repeatedly stressed that agriculture should remain a bipartisan issue because every American depends on farmers and ranchers.

Regardless of political affiliation, lawmakers have an opportunity to work together on issues that directly affect food security, rural communities, and the nation’s economy.

He believes Congress still has time to complete meaningful legislation—but only if members act quickly before the legislative calendar becomes consumed by election-year politics.

Telling Agriculture’s Story

Newton closed the interview by encouraging farmers to continue educating the public about agriculture.

With fewer than two million farms feeding roughly 340 million Americans, he noted that many consumers have never visited a farm or fully understand where their food comes from.

That makes communication and advocacy more important than ever.

“The next two weeks are a critical time to tell that story,” Newton concluded.

Listen to the Full Interview

John Newton provides an in-depth look at the legislative priorities shaping agriculture in Washington, including labor reform, the Farm Bill, specialty crop assistance, and why producer engagement with Congress is so important. Be sure to listen to the complete interview with The Ag Meter’s Nick Papagni for the full conversation and additional policy insights.

Farm Bureau Pushes Congress to Act on Labor and Farm Bill Priorities