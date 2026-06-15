Momentum appears to be building for a new farm bill as congressional agriculture leaders report progress in negotiations aimed at updating federal farm policy. A recent report highlighted renewed optimism from Senate Agriculture Committee leadership, although several significant policy disagreements remain unresolved.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman indicated that lawmakers could soon see legislative text for what some are calling “Farm Bill 2.0,” a proposal designed to modernize farm policy while incorporating priorities from producers and agricultural stakeholders.

“To update farm policies on Farm Bill 2.0, I look forward to releasing text very soon,” Boozman said. “It incorporates many bipartisan measures and just as importantly the priorities of farmers.”

The comments suggest negotiations may be moving closer to a formal proposal after months of discussions involving lawmakers from both parties and agricultural organizations seeking greater certainty on farm programs, risk management tools, conservation initiatives and nutrition assistance programs.

Farm Bill Negotiations Continue Despite SNAP Disagreements

While progress has been reported, Senate Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar noted that disagreements remain, particularly regarding proposals that would shift some Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) costs to individual states.

According to Klobuchar, concerns persist about how the proposed cost-sharing structure would affect states differently.

“I think people made it clear they’re concerned about the inequity of the SNAP shifts to the states, with the big error rate states getting off for two years and then the entire Midwest not,” Klobuchar said.

The SNAP debate has become one of the key sticking points in farm bill discussions. Some lawmakers are seeking additional information before making final decisions, including updated SNAP error rate data expected later this month.

Trade Policy Also Shapes Farm Bill Discussions

Beyond farm bill provisions, agricultural policymakers continue debating broader economic issues affecting producers. Congressional Democrats have raised concerns about the impact of tariffs on farm income, particularly in Midwestern states where commodity markets have faced ongoing challenges.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has defended the administration’s trade strategy, arguing that tariff policies have helped secure new international trade agreements and improve agricultural trade opportunities.

Supporters point to recently negotiated trade deals and efforts to reduce the agricultural trade deficit as evidence that the approach is producing results. Critics, however, continue to express concerns about the economic pressures some producers face during periods of trade uncertainty.

As negotiations continue, farm groups across the country are closely monitoring developments and awaiting details of the proposed legislation. Many agricultural organizations have emphasized the importance of passing a comprehensive farm bill that provides long-term certainty for producers and rural communities.

Hear more about the latest farm bill negotiations and the policy issues shaping the debate by listening to the report below.