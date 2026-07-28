Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15)

Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture

A proposed farm aid package worth $12 billion is moving through Congress as part of a broader budget framework that also includes funding tied to the Iran war. A recent report highlighted the proposal, which supporters say would provide much-needed financial relief to struggling agricultural producers but still faces significant hurdles in the Senate.

The House budget framework totals approximately $95 billion and includes funding intended to help offset mounting financial losses across the agricultural sector. While farm groups have continued calling for additional assistance, lawmakers remain divided over the broader spending package and its chances of becoming law.

Farm Aid Package Aims to Help Struggling Producers

House Agriculture Committee Chairman G.T. Thompson said additional assistance is necessary as many farmers continue dealing with significant economic challenges.

“American producers are currently staring down the barrel of $80 billion in uncovered farm losses since 2023,” Thompson said. “That’s even with the commodity program payments and the bridge assistance program that President Trump initiated last fall.”

Supporters argue the funding would provide relief for producers facing continued financial pressure from declining commodity prices, rising production costs and other economic challenges affecting farm profitability.

The proposed funding is intended to help stabilize farm operations while Congress continues working on longer-term agricultural policy priorities.

Farm Aid Package Faces Senate Challenges

Despite support in the House, the proposal’s path through the Senate remains uncertain.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated the House budget resolution could serve as a legislative vehicle but suggested its future depends on broader negotiations.

“If they give us a budget resolution as a vehicle, we will hold that subject to obviously being able to move a continuing resolution to fund the government,” Thune said.

Beyond Senate resistance, the measure also faces opposition from within the Republican Party over deficit spending concerns and election identification provisions requested by President Trump. Democrats have also voiced opposition to the package because it includes funding related to the Iran war.

With disagreements remaining on multiple fronts, lawmakers will continue negotiating as producers await action on additional agricultural assistance.

Hear more about the proposed farm aid package and the latest developments in Congress by listening to the report below.