Family Tree Farms is seeing one of the earliest fruit seasons in recent memory, creating unique opportunities and challenges as California growers navigate changing weather patterns, market conditions, and long-term water concerns. During a recent AgNet News Hour interview, Family Tree Farms Vice President Daniel Jackson discussed the 2025 season, global marketing efforts, and the future of California agriculture.

Based in Reedley, California, Family Tree Farms is a multi-generational family farming operation with roots dating back to 1933. While best known for peaches, plums, nectarines, apricots, and other stone fruit, the company has expanded significantly over the years to include blueberries, almonds, pistachios, citrus, cherries, and specialty apple varieties. The operation now markets fruit throughout the United States and internationally.

Jackson said this year’s growing season has been unlike any he has experienced. An unusually warm March accelerated crop development, while cooler conditions during April created an unusual harvest pattern that pushed many varieties weeks ahead of schedule. Some growers are reportedly harvesting varieties that normally would not be picked until much later in the summer.

While quality and flavor remain strong, sizing has been inconsistent on some early-season varieties. Jackson explained that larger fruit continues to command strong market prices, while smaller sizes have faced more challenging market conditions. Despite those concerns, he remains optimistic about overall fruit quality throughout the season.

Family Tree Farms continues to serve both domestic and export markets, shipping fruit to destinations across Asia, North America, and Europe. The company also maintains blueberry operations in multiple countries, helping provide year-round supplies to consumers around the world.

“We’re just grateful to be able to grow healthy food and get it into people’s hands,” Jackson said during the interview.

The discussion also turned toward labor and water availability. Jackson noted that labor supplies have generally remained adequate this season, though uncertainty surrounding workforce policies remains a concern for many California growers.

Water, however, remains one of the industry’s most pressing issues. Jackson expressed concern about the long-term impacts of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), saying uncertainty surrounding groundwater allocations has reduced grower confidence and contributed to increasing amounts of fallowed farmland throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

According to Jackson, many growers are hesitant to invest in permanent crops without clear assurances regarding future water availability. He argued that California needs additional water storage and infrastructure investments to better capture and utilize available supplies during wet years.

“Water equals jobs,” Jackson emphasized, pointing to the economic impact that reduced agricultural production can have on rural communities throughout the Valley.

Despite ongoing challenges, Family Tree Farms continues investing in research, variety development, and market expansion. Through its breeding and evaluation programs, the company regularly tests new fruit varieties and works closely with retail partners to identify products that deliver both strong consumer appeal and grower profitability.

As California agriculture continues adapting to changing regulations, weather conditions, and consumer demands, Jackson remains focused on maintaining productive farms while preserving opportunities for future generations of growers.

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