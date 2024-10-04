EPA Finalizes Rule to Reinstate Pesticide Safety Zones

Immigrants are hired to spray pesticide on the blueberry crop exposing them to dangerous chemicals.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized a rule to restore the 2015 Application Exclusion Zone (AEZ) requirements under the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS). This rule strengthens protections for more than two million farmworkers and pesticide handlers, ensuring their safety from pesticide exposure.

The AEZ surrounds outdoor pesticide application equipment, prohibiting people from entering the area during spraying. This rule reinstates protections removed in 2020, requiring applicators to suspend pesticide applications if anyone enters the AEZ, even on neighboring properties.

Key provisions include AEZ distances of 25 feet for medium droplets and 100 feet for fine sprays. The rule also allows immediate family members to remain in enclosed spaces during applications, giving flexibility to family farms.

These changes aim to reduce pesticide-related illnesses and safeguard agricultural communities. The rule will take effect 60 days after publication, with interim guidance available by the end of October.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.