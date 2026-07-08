Elaine Culotti Says California Policy Will Shape Agriculture’s Future

On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, California farmer and former gubernatorial candidate Elaine Culotti discussed why she believes the state’s 2026 governor’s race could have lasting implications for agriculture, water infrastructure, and rural communities. Drawing from her own campaign experience, Culotti said California voters should focus on policies that directly affect farmers rather than political labels.

Culotti said one of the biggest lessons she learned while running for governor was how difficult it is for independent candidates to gain visibility in California’s political system. She argued that debate qualification rules and media polling often make it challenging for candidates outside the two major parties to reach voters, leaving many Californians without what she sees as broader representation.

The discussion quickly turned to issues important to agriculture, particularly water infrastructure. Culotti pointed to long-discussed projects involving the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Port of Stockton as examples of investments she believes are critical to California’s agricultural economy. She argued that maintaining reliable water infrastructure will be essential for the state’s farmers in the years ahead.

Election integrity also became part of the conversation. Culotti expressed support for voter identification requirements and encouraged Californians to become more engaged in the election process. She said public confidence in elections is important regardless of political affiliation and encouraged voters to carefully evaluate candidates based on their policy positions.

The interview also explored California’s growing technology sector and the rapid expansion of data centers. Culotti questioned how personal data is collected and stored by technology companies and suggested consumers should have greater control over their own information. The conversation highlighted how advances in technology continue to raise new questions about privacy, infrastructure, and public policy.

Throughout the interview, Culotti emphasized that California’s farming community should remain actively involved in public policy discussions. She said decisions involving water, infrastructure, environmental regulations, and state spending all have direct impacts on agriculture and rural economies.

As California prepares for next year’s gubernatorial election, Culotti encouraged voters to evaluate candidates based on their willingness to address the state’s long-term challenges, including support for agriculture, infrastructure investment, and economic competitiveness. She said the future of California farming will depend in part on policies that allow producers to remain productive while continuing to feed the nation.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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