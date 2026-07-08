Elaine Culotti

California entrepreneur, farmer, and former gubernatorial candidate Elaine Culotti joined Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” for an in-depth conversation covering everything from California agriculture and water policy to election integrity, government accountability, artificial intelligence, and data privacy. Known as the “Lipstick Farmer” from Fallbrook, Culotti shared her firsthand experiences from running for governor while offering her perspective on many of the issues facing California’s farming communities and taxpayers.

The wide-ranging interview focused on the challenges confronting the Golden State and why she believes California’s future depends on stronger leadership, improved infrastructure, and greater accountability.

Lessons Learned Running for Governor

Reflecting on her campaign for governor, Culotti said one of the biggest lessons she learned was how difficult it is for independent or No Party Preference candidates to compete within California’s political system.

She explained that major media polls generally focus only on Democratic and Republican candidates, making it difficult for independents to qualify for televised debates and gain statewide exposure. According to Culotti, debate participation is one of the most important factors in building momentum during a campaign, and without that opportunity, independent voices struggle to reach voters.

She encouraged Californians to evaluate candidates based on their ideas and policies rather than simply voting along party lines.

Agriculture and Water Must Remain Top Priorities

Throughout the interview, Papagni repeatedly emphasized that California agriculture should remain a top priority for anyone seeking the governor’s office.

The discussion centered on water reliability, infrastructure investments, and projects that directly impact farmers throughout the Central Valley and beyond. Culotti argued that California’s agricultural economy depends on leadership willing to improve water infrastructure, streamline projects, and ensure government investments benefit farming communities.

Papagni noted that he hopes to interview every gubernatorial candidate—including Xavier Becerra—so California farmers can hear directly how each plans to address water policy, agriculture, and the state’s growing infrastructure needs.

Both agreed that farmers deserve direct access to candidates before casting their votes.

Leadership, Accessibility, and Public Service

Culotti explained why she currently supports Steve Hilton’s campaign for governor, citing his willingness to engage directly with Californians and discuss policy issues.

She said she believes accessibility matters, arguing that elected officials should be available to answer questions from voters, especially those working in agriculture and other industries that drive California’s economy.

She also discussed a variety of policy issues she believes deserve greater attention, including implementation of existing laws, unfunded mandates, public safety, homelessness, and infrastructure improvements.

According to Culotti, effective government begins with listening to residents and ensuring programs already approved by voters are properly implemented.

Election Confidence and Government Accountability

The conversation also touched on election administration, voter rolls, and public confidence in elections.

Culotti voiced support for stronger voter verification measures and argued that maintaining accurate voter registration records would improve confidence in California’s election process.

Papagni shared a personal story about his daughter continuing to receive jury summonses from Fresno County despite living in Texas for several years, using the example to illustrate why government records should be updated more consistently.

The discussion also examined state spending and public accountability, with Culotti expressing concerns over how taxpayer dollars are managed and emphasizing the importance of transparency in government.

Artificial Intelligence, Data Centers, and Personal Privacy

Another major topic centered on the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the construction of data centers throughout the country.

Culotti questioned why consumers often pay to store their own digital information while technology companies may also benefit financially from collecting and analyzing that data.

She encouraged listeners to think critically about personal privacy and whether individuals should have greater control over how their information is stored and used.

Describing the issue as “your data, your choice,” Culotti suggested consumers should have more authority over their own digital footprint as AI technologies continue expanding.

Reaching Californians Across Party Lines

As the conversation shifted back to politics, Culotti stressed that statewide candidates must appeal to independent and moderate voters if they hope to succeed in California.

She encouraged campaigns to focus on practical solutions and respectful dialogue rather than partisan rhetoric, arguing that California elections are often decided by voters in the political middle.

Papagni agreed, noting that many farmers simply want leaders who will address the state’s ongoing challenges and support the industries that feed the nation.

Staying Connected with Californians

Before wrapping up the interview, Culotti encouraged listeners to stay in touch through her social media platforms.

She invited Californians to contact her through Instagram (@LipstickFarmer) or through CulottiForCalifornia, where she continues interacting directly with supporters and community members.

Culotti said she welcomes invitations to town halls, agricultural events, community meetings, and other public gatherings, adding that she hopes to see more opportunities for Californians to engage directly with candidates and discuss issues affecting their communities.

Papagni also expressed interest in attending many of those events through The Ag Meter, continuing conversations with California’s farmers, ranchers, and agricultural leaders.

Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation only scratches the surface of the thoughtful and energetic discussion between Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” and Elaine Culotti. Their interview explores California politics, agriculture, water policy, election administration, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and the future of the state in much greater detail.

If you want to hear Culotti’s complete perspectives, Papagni’s questions, and the full back-and-forth conversation, be sure to listen to the complete interview. Whether you’re a California farmer, rancher, agribusiness professional, or simply interested in the future of the Golden State, this is a discussion you won’t want to miss.

Elaine Culotti Talks California Politics, Agriculture, Water, and the Future With The Ag Meter