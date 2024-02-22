Efforts to Define ‘Regenerative Ag’ Move Forward with Listening Session Today

California’s efforts to define “regenerative agriculture” continue moving forward with the development of a new workgroup and ongoing public listening sessions. The first meeting of the Regenerative Agriculture Work Group took place last month. Established by the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the 13-member group represents a diversity of ag stakeholders and members of the State Board and Environmental Farming Act Science Advisory Panel.

The group will work to develop a recommendation to define regenerative agriculture for the purpose of state policies and programs. As part of the development efforts, public listening sessions began back in December. The third session on the subject is scheduled for Thursday, February 22 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Information about today’s listening session, along with recordings of previous public listening sessions and workgroup session, is available online.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West