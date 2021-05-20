Timely transportation is imperative to the strength of American ag exports. Executive Director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, Peter Friedmann explained to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture the critical importance of an effective and efficient supply chain. Friedmann gave an example of an almond exporter that never regained a Japanese customer after another country was able to provide nuts more efficiently.

“There’s nothing we produce in agriculture or forest products in the country and certainly in California that cannot be sourced somewhere else in the world,” Friedman noted. “I think it always has to be remembered that the objective here is to allow our agriculture and forest product exports and our imports to flow with the lowest possible cost. Because if they don’t flow with the lowest possible cost, they’re not going to flow at all because they will go in some other direction to or from another country and not ours.”

Efficient Transportation Infrastructure Essential to Ag Export Strength

