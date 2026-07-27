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Driscoll’s strawberries are facing increased scrutiny after a U.S. consumer lawsuit raised questions about pesticide residue testing and the company’s marketing claims. A recent report highlighted the controversy, which has also drawn attention in China following reports about pesticide residues detected on some of the company’s strawberries.

The issue stems from a lawsuit filed by consumers in several U.S. states alleging that Driscoll’s misled shoppers by promoting its strawberries with environmentally friendly claims while pesticide residues were allegedly present on the fruit. The company has denied the allegations and continues to defend its practices.

Driscoll’s Strawberries Named in Consumer Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, the claims are based in part on testing conducted by consumer advocacy group Momovation.

The organization reported finding residues from 12 different pesticides on samples of Driscoll’s strawberries. The lawsuit argues that the findings are inconsistent with the company’s environmental messaging and marketing, alleging consumers were misled about the nature of the products they were purchasing.

The legal action seeks to hold the company accountable for what plaintiffs describe as deceptive advertising practices. At this stage, however, the allegations remain claims made in court and have not been proven.

Driscoll’s Strawberries Remain at Center of Debate

The lawsuit has attracted international attention, particularly in China, where reports about the testing results have fueled discussion among consumers.

Driscoll’s has rejected the allegations raised in the lawsuit and maintains that its products meet applicable food safety standards. The company continues to dispute the claims and has not indicated any changes to its production or marketing practices in response to the legal action.

The case underscores the growing consumer interest in transparency surrounding food production, pesticide use and sustainability claims. As the lawsuit moves through the legal process, both consumers and the produce industry will be watching closely for further developments.

Hear more about the lawsuit involving Driscoll’s strawberries and the company’s response by listening to the report below.