Driscoll’s CEO Soren Bjorn says stronger consumer education, regulatory reform, and support for California farmers will be critical to maintaining a vibrant specialty crop industry in the years ahead.

In the second part of an AgNet News Hour interview, Driscoll’s CEO Soren Bjorn discussed the importance of public engagement, agricultural policy, labor regulations, and the future of berry production in California.

Bjorn, who has led the berry company for years, shared his personal journey into agriculture. Originally from Denmark, he came to the United States on a golf scholarship to Baylor University before beginning a career in the produce industry that eventually led him to Driscoll’s.

“I tell people I have gotten to live my version of the American dream,” Bjorn said. “My greatest dream was to one day run a great American company.”

Throughout the discussion, Bjorn emphasized the need for agriculture to better communicate with consumers and policymakers. He argued that many critics of farming simply do not understand modern agricultural practices and that greater transparency can help bridge that gap.

“A lot of these people just have no idea,” Bjorn said. “That’s an opportunity for us.”

One example of that outreach involves bringing community leaders, educators, and consumers directly onto farms. Bjorn said firsthand exposure to agricultural operations often changes perceptions and helps people better understand how food is produced.

Bjorn also highlighted the strength of the Driscoll’s brand, noting that the company has built consumer trust through product consistency and quality. According to Bjorn, Driscoll’s ranked as the second-largest food and beverage brand in U.S. grocery sales during 2025, trailing only Coca-Cola.

“That tells you the power of having a product consumers trust,” Bjorn explained while discussing the value of branding in agriculture.

The conversation also turned toward California’s regulatory climate. Bjorn argued that while regulations are often well-intentioned, lawmakers should be willing to revisit policies that fail to achieve their intended goals. He pointed specifically to agricultural overtime regulations, which he said reduced work hours and earnings opportunities for many farmworkers despite being designed to help them.

“What we said was if you do this, the farm workers’ work week is going to go down,” Bjorn explained. “The very people they were supposed to help lost.”

Bjorn believes California can remain a highly regulated state while still improving efficiency by removing rules that create unnecessary burdens without producing measurable benefits. He encouraged policymakers to consult agricultural experts more frequently when evaluating new proposals.

Despite ongoing challenges, Bjorn remains optimistic about the future of farming. He pointed to younger generations entering agriculture, including students involved in agricultural education programs and university studies, as a source of encouragement for the industry’s future.

Looking ahead to the summer berry season, Bjorn said consumers can expect strong supplies of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, while strawberry supplies should improve as the season progresses. He also encouraged consumers to remember the farmers behind the products they purchase.

“When you pay a little bit extra in June and July this year, just realize there are farmers behind it,” Bjorn said.

As California agriculture continues facing challenges ranging from labor and housing to regulations and public perception, Bjorn said building stronger connections between consumers and farmers will remain essential for long-term success.

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