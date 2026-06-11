Driscoll’s CEO says weather volatility, rising regulations, labor concerns, and water challenges continue shaping the future of California’s specialty crop industry, even as consumer demand for berries remains strong.

Driscoll’s Chief Executive Officer Soren Bjorn recently joined AgNet News Hour to discuss the current berry season, the company’s growth, and the challenges facing specialty crop growers throughout California and beyond.

According to Bjorn, California’s strawberry season has been unusual due to weather patterns that disrupted normal production schedules. An early heat wave followed by cooler and wetter conditions shifted harvest timing, creating supply challenges across key growing regions.

“We had a way too many strawberries in March and April, and now we don’t have enough,” Bjorn explained, noting that the timing of production has created market complications for growers and retailers.

Driscoll’s, a family-owned company approaching its 75th anniversary, works with approximately 1,000 growers worldwide and sells berries in roughly 65 countries. The company’s business model centers on developing proprietary berry varieties, producing plants through its nursery system, and partnering with growers who produce the fruit.

While strawberries remain the company’s signature crop, Bjorn highlighted continued growth across the berry category, particularly blueberries. Consumer demand for fresh berries continues to rise as shoppers increasingly seek healthier food choices.

“The whole category is really where consumers want to be,” Bjorn said. “It’s healthy, it’s convenient, and consumers today are making choices to live a healthier lifestyle.”

Bjorn also addressed California’s regulatory environment, describing it as one of the most significant challenges facing specialty crop producers. He emphasized that many specialty crops cannot simply relocate to other states because California’s climate provides ideal growing conditions.

“The best place in the world to grow strawberries is in California,” Bjorn said. “We can’t move it somewhere else.”

In addition to regulatory concerns, Bjorn pointed to labor, housing, and water availability as ongoing issues. While he noted improvements in the federal H-2A guest worker program, affordable farmworker housing remains difficult to develop, particularly in California’s coastal production regions.

Water management also varies dramatically by region. Bjorn explained that growers in Watsonville, Santa Maria, and Ventura County each face different water supply realities, requiring localized solutions to maintain long-term agricultural viability.

The CEO also discussed organic production, noting that Driscoll’s accounts for more than half of organic berry sales in North America. However, organic strawberries can cost 30 to 35 percent more to produce than conventional berries, creating economic challenges despite growing consumer demand.

Bjorn said future success will depend on balancing sustainability goals with practical farming realities, particularly when it comes to crop protection tools and biological alternatives to traditional pesticides. He stressed that innovation must keep pace with regulatory changes to ensure growers remain profitable and productive.

Beyond policy issues, Bjorn encouraged agriculture to do a better job telling its story to consumers and community leaders. He believes many misconceptions about farming can be addressed through education and direct engagement with the public.

As California agriculture continues navigating regulatory, labor, and environmental pressures, Bjorn said maintaining profitable farms remains the ultimate priority.

“There is nothing I’m more worried about in my job every day than making sure the growers we work with can be successful for another generation or two,” he said.

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