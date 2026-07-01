District 8 Assemblyman David Tangipa joins “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni to discuss California’s latest budget, proposed taxes, government accountability, water, agriculture, public safety, and why he believes the Central Valley will determine California’s future.

David Tangipa

California Assemblyman David Tangipa, who represents the state’s 8th Assembly District in the Central Valley, joined “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni for an in-depth discussion covering some of the biggest issues affecting California residents, farmers, ranchers, businesses, and taxpayers.

From new taxes and state spending to water policy, energy, agriculture, election integrity, and public safety, Tangipa offered his perspective on the direction California is heading and encouraged citizens to become more involved before the 2026 election cycle.

California’s Record Budget…and More Taxes?

Tangipa began by criticizing California’s recently approved state budget, noting that lawmakers passed it during a late-night legislative session while most Californians were asleep.

According to Tangipa, despite California operating with record revenues and its largest budget in state history, lawmakers are now proposing additional taxes that would affect nearly every business operating in California.

One proposal would place new taxes on commercial software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscriptions commonly used by businesses, including programs such as QuickBooks, Adobe Photoshop, and other commercial software platforms.

For California agriculture, Tangipa warned this means additional operating costs for farmers, ranchers, processors, packers, and small businesses that rely on bookkeeping, payroll, accounting, and business management software every day.

He questioned why additional taxes are necessary when California already has more money available than ever before.

“If we have more money available to us than ever before, why do we have to raise taxes?” Tangipa asked.

Questions Continue Surrounding Governor Gavin Newsom

Another major topic during the interview centered on ongoing investigations involving Governor Gavin Newsom.

Tangipa pointed out that the investigation began during the Biden Administration, arguing that this demonstrates the seriousness of the allegations rather than partisan politics.

He discussed reports involving behested payments, where elected officials ask businesses or individuals to donate money to nonprofit organizations instead of political campaigns.

Tangipa referenced reports indicating hundreds of millions of dollars in behested payments connected to nonprofit organizations associated with Newsom’s family and questioned whether taxpayers deserve greater transparency regarding those relationships.

He also cited previous corruption convictions involving senior political staff connected to California leadership, saying investigators appear to be examining whether larger issues exist within state government.

Battery Fires Raise Public Safety Concerns

Tangipa also expressed concern over California’s aggressive push toward electric vehicles and battery storage while, he says, emergency preparedness has failed to keep pace.

Lithium-ion battery fires require specialized firefighting techniques and cannot simply be extinguished with water like traditional fires.

Tangipa warned that California has encouraged widespread electrification before fully equipping first responders with the technology and training necessary to safely respond to battery-related emergencies.

He also raised concerns about the potential wildfire risks posed by electric vehicle battery fires in California’s forests and mountain communities.

California’s Plastic Regulations Continue to Burden Agriculture

The conversation shifted to California’s increasingly strict plastic packaging and recycling requirements.

Tangipa argued that while environmental goals are important, many of the technologies required to meet California’s mandates simply do not yet exist.

Agricultural producers, packers, processors, and shippers continue to rely heavily on plastic packaging to safely transport fresh food across the country.

Rather than penalizing businesses, Tangipa believes California should encourage innovation by incentivizing companies to develop better recycling technologies instead of imposing regulations that are currently impossible to satisfy.

Water and Energy Remain Critical for Agriculture

Throughout the interview, Papagni emphasized the importance of reliable water supplies and affordable energy to California agriculture.

Tangipa agreed, reiterating his commitment to fighting for the Central Valley’s water resources while also advocating for practical energy policies that support agriculture and rural communities.

According to Tangipa, California’s economy—and especially its agricultural industry—depends upon reliable water infrastructure and affordable energy.

Election Season Is Already Underway

The discussion also touched on California’s upcoming gubernatorial election.

Tangipa spoke about Republican efforts to unite behind a single candidate and referenced growing support for Steve Hilton, while also mentioning Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s commitment to supporting the eventual Republican nominee.

Tangipa encouraged Californians not to remain on the sidelines, saying voters who want change must become actively involved.

Media Trust and Alternative News Sources

Papagni noted that many Californians increasingly rely on alternative news outlets rather than traditional media.

Tangipa agreed, saying declining public confidence has driven more people toward independent media and social media platforms for news and information.

He joked that public approval ratings for the media have fallen below those of Congress, illustrating what he sees as growing distrust among Americans.

Message to California’s Agricultural Community

As the interview concluded, Papagni asked Tangipa what message he wanted to leave with California’s farmers and ranchers heading into summer and the upcoming election season.

Tangipa encouraged everyone to become involved—whether displaying campaign signs, volunteering, educating family members, attending community events, or simply voting.

He believes the Central Valley will ultimately determine California’s political future.

“The change in California runs right through the Central Valley.”

Tangipa also encouraged supporters to stay engaged with local congressional representatives and continue advocating for agriculture, water, and responsible government.

How to Connect with Assemblyman David Tangipa

Tangipa invited Californians to stay connected and become involved through several platforms:

Website: David Tangipa for Assembly

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

He also encouraged residents to learn more about the proposed California Voter ID Initiative, saying it provides an opportunity for citizens to become directly involved in shaping future election policy.

Listen to the Full Interview

This article captures many of the major topics discussed, but the full conversation includes additional context, commentary, and Tangipa’s complete responses on California taxes, agriculture, water, public safety, election integrity, and the future of the Golden State.

Be sure to listen to the complete interview between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Assemblyman David Tangipa to hear the entire conversation and stay informed on the issues impacting California agriculture and rural communities.

David Tangipa Warns of New California Taxes, Government Overreach, and Threats to Agriculture